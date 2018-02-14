Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Beauty benefits of lime you should know


Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

Whether taken orally or applied topically, lime has amazing skin benefits.

  • Published:
Lime play

Lime

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Citrus fruit, lime has many uses in the kitchen. It can be used to marinate, broth and make beverages.

Lime juice is enriched with Vitamin C. It contains many other important nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Calcium, Folate, Magnesium, Potassium, Choline, Phosphorus, and Betaine.

The aforementioned benefits make it one of the best kitchen ingredients for your skin. Lime juice, whether taken orally or applied topically, benefits your skin in several ways.

READ ALSO: 6 common baby-making mistakes couples have to avoid

  • Treats Dark Spots

Due to its skin lightening properties, lime is considered as a natural bleaching agent. Dip a cotton ball in lime juice and apply to the darkened portions of your skin and leave it for 30 minutes. Wash off with cleans water

  • Treats acne and pimples

Women with oily skin who suffering from acne, pimples, and blemishes can get flawless skin by applying lime on their face. Treat this skin condition with lime juice and honey face pack for effective results.

The antibiotic properties of lime juice inhibit the growth of the acne-causing bacteria. Make this face pack a skincare regimen to get rid of scars left by pimples.

READ ALSO: 5 weird signs you are pregnant

  • Lime For glowing skin

For a glowing complexion, all you need to do is have a glass of lukewarm water with some honey and freshly squeezed lime juice early in the morning regularly. This will provide an inner glow to your skin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pregnancy Tips: 6 common baby-making mistakes couples have to avoid Pregnancy Tips 6 common baby-making mistakes couples have to avoid
Beauty Tips: 4 pineapple beauty benefits for Skin Beauty Tips 4 pineapple beauty benefits for Skin
Pregnancy Tips: 5 weird signs you are pregnant Pregnancy Tips 5 weird signs you are pregnant
Botcho cream review: Does botcho cream have any side effects? Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?
Personal Hygiene: Work on your mouth odour - Afia Schwarzenegger slams Kofi Adoma Personal Hygiene Work on your mouth odour - Afia Schwarzenegger slams Kofi Adoma
Beauty Bits: Everyone is obsessed with this amazing supplement for fuller hair Beauty Bits Everyone is obsessed with this amazing supplement for fuller hair

Recommended Videos

Beauty Tips: 5 foods that gives you an even skin tone Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tone
Beauty Tips: 3 Homemade remedies for oily skin Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skin
Check This Out: Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaning Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaning



Top Articles

1 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
2 Pregnancy Tips 6 common baby-making mistakes couples have to avoidbullet
3 Beauty Tips 4 pineapple beauty benefits for Skinbullet
4 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
5 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your facebullet
6 Pregnancy Tips 5 weird signs you are pregnantbullet
7 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
8 Health Tips 8 things that could be stopping you from...bullet
9 Oral Care 6 natural alternatives to toothpastebullet
10 Health Tips 4 ways to use pineapple as medicinebullet

Related Articles

Pregnancy Tips 6 common baby-making mistakes couples have to avoid
Health Tips This is why every woman should have pap smears test
Beauty Tips 5 reasons why every woman should start eating asparagus now
Fitness Tips 5 simple ways to lose arm fat at home
Oral Care 6 natural alternatives to toothpaste
Beauty Tips 3 home remedies for oily skin
Beauty Tips How to use cucumber juice for acne face
Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tone
Beauty Tips 4 pineapple beauty benefits for Skin

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
5 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
6 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
7 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
8 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
9 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good...bullet
10 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop...bullet

Beauty & Health

Dark elbow
Beauty Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees
The 7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola
Bitter Kola The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible
teeth.jpg
Beauty Tips 5 foods that will whiten your teeth naturally
Plastic surgeons raised red flags this week about a penis whitening fad in skin colour-fixated Thailand, dismissing the procedure as a phallic "fashion" with uncertain benefits and many risks
In Thailand Penis whitening fad worries surgeons