5 tips for growing men’s hair out


Beauty Tips 5 tips for growing men’s hair out

Girls love guys with long hair and long hair will continue to be a hot trend among guys in 2018.

Long hair can look casual and effortless. Embrace these styling principles to start winning the long hair game.

Long hair remains one of the most fashionable ways to style your hair. Despite what you might think, growing your hair out isn’t as simple as just leaving it. Here’s all you need to know how to grow your hair longer

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 tips for growing men’s hair out.

•    Regular shampoo and conditioner 2 to 3 times a week.

You might have noticed that often the ends of the hair are thinner and damaged when compared to the root end connecting to the scalp. This is because the lower end doesn’t get nourished well. Conditioning after every hair wash helps seal the cuticle at the end and prevents the hair from further damage.

•    Don’t wrap your wet hairs in towel

Most of us have a habit of wrapping our wet hairs in a towel just after shampooing, little realizing about the drawbacks of this habit. Wet hair is prone to even more hair fall and wrapping them in a towel can make this even worse.

•    Do not brush hair roughly or for too long

You must have heard that excessive brushing can cause hair fall and physically harm your hair. This is totally true. Using synthetic bristles can create friction in hair and thus actually damage hair.

READ ALSO:5 tricks to grow your beard faster

•    No bleaching

Hair dyes are very chemicalised and has been associated with most hair loss cases. Bleaching the hair breakswhat you already have which slows the hair growth process.

•Flipping your hair upside down
It might sound strange but flipping the hair upside down can actually do wonders when it comes to growing long hair.

