Want to grow out a haircut you hate or try to achieve an ass-grazing length? Read on.
For men, beards stand for masculinity, so a fully grown mustache and beard is a source of great pride. That is probably why 'grow the beard faster' is one of the most popular search phrases on Google.
Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 tricks to grow your beard faster.
You should use a scrub or a skin exfoliant, once every week, to remove dead skin cells. The removal of this dead cells will stimulate new hair growth.
Try an exfoliating mask by applying the product to your face and leave it on for a period of time, usually between ten and thirty minutes, before rinsing it off.
Diet contributes a lot to the body changes and growth. Protein found in meat, fish, eggs, and nuts will grow facial hair faster.
READ ALSO: 3 natural ways to erase stress from your face
Wash your face every morning and night with warm water and a mild cleanser.A clean skin encourages small hair to grow.
Your damage skin cells will repair themselves as you sleep. And once the damaged cells are repaired, there will be room for the beard to grow.
In addition to eating better, you should also incorporate more vegetables and fruits in your diet, because they are rich in the minerals and vitamins that the hair needs in order to grow more rapidly.