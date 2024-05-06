ADVERTISEMENT
Why your legs may swell after sitting for a while and how to reduce it

Oghenerume Progress

Have you ever noticed your legs being swollen after sitting down for a while?

Leg swelling is also known as edema [Shutterstock]

Due to the kind of jobs most of us do, or other activities such as long flights etc., prolonged sitting is almost a daily routine.

One noticeable effect of this sedentary behaviour is leg swelling, also known as edema, which can be uncomfortable and concerning for many individuals.

So, if you are wondering why your legs swell after sitting for a while, here are the possible reasons:

Sitting for extended periods can obstruct blood flow in the legs, leading to fluid retention and swelling. This is particularly common in the lower extremities where gravity makes it harder for blood to return to the heart.

For some people, their legs swell after sitting for long because they have venous insufficiency, that is, weakened or damaged valves in their leg veins, causing blood to pool and increasing the risk of edema, especially after prolonged sitting.

The lymphatic system plays an important role in fluid balance. Prolonged sitting can impair lymphatic drainage, contributing to fluid accumulation and swelling in the legs.

Some heart conditions can lead to fluid retention, which becomes more pronounced after sitting for a while due to reduced movement and circulation.

Another cause of swollen feet can be certain medications, such as those for high blood pressure or hormonal treatments, which can cause fluid retention as a side effect, exacerbating swelling after sitting.

If your legs swell after sitting for a while, there are some things you could try to reduce this. Some of them include:

Taking breaks to stand, stretch, and walk around can help improve circulation and prevent fluid buildup in the legs.

Simple leg exercises like ankle pumps, calf raises, and leg lifts while sitting can stimulate blood flow and reduce swelling.

Wearing compression stockings can support venous return and reduce edema by applying gentle pressure to the legs.

Elevating the legs above heart level when sitting or lying down can help drain excess fluid from the legs and alleviate swelling.

Staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet low in sodium can help prevent fluid retention and support overall vascular health.

Finally, if the leg swelling comes with other symptoms, it is best to pay a visit to the doctor.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

