5 signs your sperm count might be low and what to do about it

One possibility is a low sperm count.

Sperm count refers to the number of sperm in a man's semen, the fluid that carries sperm out of your body. A low sperm count can make it harder to get pregnant.

But how do you know if your sperm count is low? Here are 5 signs to look out for:

1. Trouble getting pregnant:

This is the biggest clue. If you and your partner have been trying to have a baby for a year (or 6 months if your partner is 35 or older) and haven't gotten pregnant, it could be a sign of low sperm count.

2. Changes in your balls: This might sound weird, but sometimes changes in your testicles, like swelling or pain, can be a sign of sperm problems.

3. Past health issues: Certain health problems you've had in the past, like mumps or injuries to your testicles, can affect sperm production.

4. Certain medications: Some medications can lower your sperm count.

If you're taking any medications, talk to your doctor to see if they might be affecting you.

5. Unhealthy habits: Smoking, drinking too much alcohol, and being overweight can all hurt your sperm health.

What causes low sperm count?

There are a few different things that can cause low sperm count. Here are some of the most common:

Varicocele: This is a condition where the veins in your scrotum (the pouch that holds your testicles) are swollen. It's kind of like varicose veins in your legs but for your testicles.

Infections: Infections in your reproductive system, like chlamydia or gonorrhoea, can damage sperm production.

Undescended testicles: This is when one or both testicles don't move down into the scrotum before birth. It can affect sperm development.

Hormonal imbalances: Problems with your hormones, like testosterone, can mess with sperm production.

Exposure to toxins: Being around certain chemicals or toxins, like pesticides or heavy metals, can lower your sperm count.

Symptoms of low sperm count?

There usually aren't any obvious symptoms of low sperm count. The only way to know for sure is to get a semen analysis test from your doctor.

What can you do about it?

If you find out your sperm count is low, don't panic. There are ways to improve it. Here are a few options:

1. Treat the underlying cause: If there's a health problem causing your low sperm count, your doctor will work with you to treat it.

2. Lifestyle changes: Making some healthy changes to your life can make a big difference. Here are two easy things to try:

Do not smoke: Smoking is bad for your overall health, and it's also bad for your sperm. Quitting smoking can improve your sperm count and quality.

Lighten up: Being overweight can lower your sperm count. Losing some weight can help improve it. Your doctor can help you create a safe and healthy weight loss plan.

3. Medication: In some cases, your doctor might prescribe medication to help boost your sperm production.

Talk to your doctor

If you're concerned about your sperm count, the best thing to do is talk to your doctor. They can do a semen analysis test to see if your sperm count is low and discuss what might be causing it. They can also help you figure out the best course of treatment to improve your chances of having a baby.