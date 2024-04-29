ADVERTISEMENT
This is why you get headaches after sex and here’s what to do

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Experiencing headaches after sexual activity, known as post-coital headaches, can be a concerning and uncomfortable issue.

Headaches after sex [iStock]

These headaches vary greatly in intensity and duration, ranging from mild, lingering discomfort to severe, migraine-like episodes that last for hours.

Post-coital headaches can manifest in several ways, including:

  • Mild to severe pain that may be dull or throbbing.
  • Pain that affects one side of the head or the entire head.
  • Sudden, sharp pains that appear abruptly during or after sexual activity.
The exact causes of sex-related headaches are not fully understood, but they are believed to be more common in males. Several factors may contribute to these headaches:

  • Increased heart rate and dilated blood vessels in the brain during sexual activity.
  • Tightening of muscles around the neck, head, and shoulders.
  • Individuals who suffer from migraines may be more susceptible to experiencing headaches related to sexual activity.

Although post-coital headaches are generally not life-threatening, they can significantly impact quality of life. Here are some strategies recommended by healthcare professionals:

  • Pain management: Over-the-counter pain relievers can be effective. Taking a painkiller about 30 minutes before sexual activity may help prevent headaches.
  • Lifestyle adjustments: Reducing stress and managing anxiety associated with sexual activity may help alleviate symptoms.
  • Medical consultation: It's important for individuals experiencing frequent or severe headaches to consult with a doctor. This is particularly crucial to rule out other underlying conditions that might cause similar symptoms.
  • Experiment with different sexual positions: Some positions may exert less pressure on the neck and head, reducing the likelihood of headache.
  • Dehydration can contribute to headaches, so drinking plenty of water before and after sex is advisable.
  • Seeking professional help: For those who find that headaches are negatively impacting their sex life, discussing the issue with a healthcare provider can provide further guidance and treatment options.

Understanding the triggers and knowing how to manage post-coital headaches can help individuals maintain a healthy and enjoyable sexual life.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

