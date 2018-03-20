Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Shatta Wale’s selfie shot will make your day


Celebrity Looks Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your day

This stands now as one of his most adorable headshots with all the attention it is garnering.

Shatta Wale’s selfie shot will make your day play

Shatta Wale
The dancehall king is just good at causing social media conversations online and this headshot of his is no exception.

Charles Nii Armah Jr. popularly known as Shatta Wale in the showbiz industry has made internet moments better with his what might be ‘best selfie shot’. The head shot has already generated lots of comments and we couldn’t help but be a part of this conversation.

The selfie was taken of him in a men winter headgear mostly referred to by many as trapper hat and vintage shades looking all cozy clothed in winter jackets.

Shatta Wale’s selfie shot will make your day play

Shatta Wale

 

It was taken in the United States of America, Chicago to be precise for the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA) where he was honored at Logan Center for Arts, University of Chicago, Illinois. This award was for his outstanding contributions to Reggae in Ghana and at the global level.

Shatta Wale’s selfie shot will make your day play

Shatta Wale’s selfie shot

 

The ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker was adjudged BEST AFRICAN SONG/ENTERTAINER at the 2016 edition of the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Check out some social media reactions:

Shatta Wale’s selfie shot play

Shatta Wale’s selfie shot

Shatta Wale’s selfie shot play

Social media reactions

 

 

