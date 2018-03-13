Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Ways to Treat Acne With Lime


Home Remedies How to treat acne with lime

Reach no further than your refrigerator for a natural remedy to treat acne.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to treat acne with lime play

How to treat acne with lime

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lime juice provides vitamin C and flavenoids, both containing antioxidant, antibiotic and disinfectant agents beneficial for clear skin.

Many believe that  Lime juice is the miracle cure for acne. We looked into the details of using lemon juice as an acne treatment and have brought you the results: how it works, the pros and cons, and how to use it if you want to give it a try.

Pulse.com.gh brings you ways to treat acne.

Lime Juice Wash

Lime juice, a natural antibacterial and exfoliating agent, can wash away your acne in two to three weeks with daily topical use. Cleanse your face thoroughly with soap and water. To prepare a lime juice wash, squeeze the juice of a fresh lime into a small bowl and soak a cotton ball with the juice. Pat the soaked cotton ball directly onto your acne and allow the juice to dry for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water.

READ ALSO: 4 natural ways get soft palms

Lime Drink

A lime or lemon juice drink helps clear up acne by detoxifying the body, adding the healing and antioxidant powers of vitamin C and providing collagen to your skin.queeze the juice of one lime into a tall glass of lukewarm filtered water. Drink it first thing upon awakening in the morning, and do not ingest anything else for 20 to 30 minutes. After two to three weeks, your complexion will see marked results.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head
Beauty Tips: 4 natural ways get soft palms Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palms
Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition
Hunk In The Making: 5 smart ways to build muscles faster Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles faster
Girl Smarts: Should you be putting on eye cream both morning and night? Girl Smarts Should you be putting on eye cream both morning and night?
World's Kidney Day: 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not know off World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not know off

Recommended Videos

Kidney Health: 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of Kidney Health 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of
Beauty Academy: These Are The DO's Of Make-Up Beauty Academy These Are The DO's Of Make-Up
Lifestyle: 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne Lifestyle 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne



Top Articles

1 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
2 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not...bullet
3 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
4 Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their...bullet
5 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
6 Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palmsbullet
7 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
8 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on...bullet
9 Cocoa Butter Could Ghanaian singer, Becca be bleaching?bullet
10 Beauty Tips 6 simple ways to get slim waist without...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palms
Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition
Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles faster
World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not know off
Beauty Tips 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight
Health Walk Mamedia hits Kumasi with Independence Day Walk for life
Weird Facts 5 strange beauty standards around the world that will scare you
Health Tips 5 tips to increase your sperm count naturally
Makeup Tips 5 rules of daytime makeup every lady should know once and for all

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see in 2018bullet
3 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
6 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
7 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color...bullet
8 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this...bullet
9 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting...bullet
10 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet

Beauty & Health

Beef
Beauty Tips 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight
Health Walk Mamedia hits Kumasi with Independence Day Walk for life
Strange beauty standards around the world that will scare you
Weird Facts 5 strange beauty standards around the world that will scare you
Tips to increase your sperm count naturally
Health Tips 5 tips to increase your sperm count naturally