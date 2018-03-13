Ways to Treat Acne With Lime

news

Lime juice provides vitamin C and flavenoids, both containing antioxidant, antibiotic and disinfectant agents beneficial for clear skin.

Many believe that Lime juice is the miracle cure for acne. We looked into the details of using lemon juice as an acne treatment and have brought you the results: how it works, the pros and cons, and how to use it if you want to give it a try.

Lime Juice Wash

Lime juice, a natural antibacterial and exfoliating agent, can wash away your acne in two to three weeks with daily topical use. Cleanse your face thoroughly with soap and water. To prepare a lime juice wash, squeeze the juice of a fresh lime into a small bowl and soak a cotton ball with the juice. Pat the soaked cotton ball directly onto your acne and allow the juice to dry for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water.

Lime Drink

A lime or lemon juice drink helps clear up acne by detoxifying the body, adding the healing and antioxidant powers of vitamin C and providing collagen to your skin.queeze the juice of one lime into a tall glass of lukewarm filtered water. Drink it first thing upon awakening in the morning, and do not ingest anything else for 20 to 30 minutes. After two to three weeks, your complexion will see marked results.