Home > Lifestyle > Events >

‘Colours, Colours’ play to light up Accra on Mothers’ Day


Pulse Events ‘Colours, Colours’ play to light up Accra on Mothers’ Day

The play is scheduled to be staged on Mother’s Day May 13, 2018, at the National Theatre at 4 pm and 8 pm.

  • Published:
‘Colours, Colours’ play to light up Accra on Mothers’ Day play

‘Colours, Colours’ play to light up Accra on Mothers’ Day
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This Mother’s Day, Accra would come alive as Soul Train Productions in partnership with the National Theatre presents Colours, Colours, a stage play by Nene Osiedu.

Colours, Colours follows the story of a group of workers at a once popular Pizza Inn, now a shadow of its former self. With patronage and sales at an all-time low and getting worse by the day, these individuals set out on an audacious mission to change their fortunes within the shortest possible time. They will either succeed or be hindered by their own attitudes, pettiness and bickering.

READ MORE: Ebo Whyte tackles family's hate for love in 'Special Delivery' stage play

The play is scheduled to be staged on Mother’s Day May 13, 2018, at the National Theatre at 4 pm and 8 pm. Tickets are for sale for GHS 50. Tickets are available at the National Theatre, Citi FM, Sweet Melodies FM. Patrons can also pre-order tickets by calling 0541852595.

Colours, Colours is supported by Citi FM, Sweet Melodies FM, Creo Concepts, De Crew and Orchestration Lighting Design and Delights of Eden.

A special treat for Mama on Mother’s Day is definitely a ticket to see the exciting characters in Colours, Colours. Organizers of the event promise quality entertainment and an unforgettable theatre experience at Colours, Colours.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Digital Community: RADP present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghana Digital Community RADP present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghana
Photos: Zylofon Media, Stakeholders get together at maiden 'Zylofon Music Industry Party' Photos Zylofon Media, Stakeholders get together at maiden 'Zylofon Music Industry Party'
Photos: Donewell Insurance, Happy FM stock National Blood Bank Photos Donewell Insurance, Happy FM stock National Blood Bank
Evita Joseph: Make-up artist tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards nominees list Evita Joseph Make-up artist tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards nominees list
Larry Soffer: World accclaimed magician to stun audience at 2018 MMC Live Larry Soffer World accclaimed magician to stun audience at 2018 MMC Live
Photo: Vodafone kick-starts 10th anniversary celebration with “PayDay” Photo Vodafone kick-starts 10th anniversary celebration with “PayDay”

Recommended Videos

Highlight: Djimba World Music Festival rocks Upper West Highlight Djimba World Music Festival rocks Upper West
Pulse Events: Performance At The BBW Affair Pulse Events Performance At The BBW Affair
Fashion: Highlights from the 1st edition of BBW Affair Fashion Highlights from the 1st edition of BBW Affair



Top Articles

1 Digital Community RADP present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghanabullet
2 Photos Zylofon Media, Stakeholders get together at maiden 'Zylofon...bullet
3 Roverman Productions Ebo Whyte tackles family's hate for love in...bullet
4 Music, Magic and Comedy Get ready to be blown away...MMC Live 2018...bullet
5 Ghanaian Movie Photos from My Very Ghanaian Wedding movie premierebullet
6 Photos Nana Appiah Mensah kicks off NAM Mission nationwide tourbullet
7 Festive Season 5 meaningful things to give your child this...bullet
8 February 25 - March 3 Afrocentrix Pent Hall Week is here...bullet
9 Photos Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Sam Jonah, Abedi Pele & more...bullet
10 Glitz Africa Fashion Week Maybelline New York creates...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Here is how Ghanaians celebrated Easter 2018bullet
2 Pulse Events Serious 'twerk' performances at the S-concert - Pulse Eventsbullet

Events

Here is how Ghanaians celebrated Easter 2018
WATCH Here is how Ghanaians celebrated Easter 2018
Comedy Jacinta, Lekzy Decomic, others thrill at April Fools Comedy and Poetry Night
#MigrationDialogues Review of “Engulfed” – a movie that discusses irregular migration
Lekzy Decomic to host 2018 'Easter Comedy Show'
Comedy In Ghana Lekzy Decomic to host 2018 'Easter Comedy Show'