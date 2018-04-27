‘Colours, Colours’ play to light up Accra on Mothers’ Day

news

This Mother’s Day, Accra would come alive as Soul Train Productions in partnership with the National Theatre presents Colours, Colours, a stage play by Nene Osiedu.

Colours, Colours follows the story of a group of workers at a once popular Pizza Inn, now a shadow of its former self. With patronage and sales at an all-time low and getting worse by the day, these individuals set out on an audacious mission to change their fortunes within the shortest possible time. They will either succeed or be hindered by their own attitudes, pettiness and bickering.

The play is scheduled to be staged on Mother’s Day May 13, 2018, at the National Theatre at 4 pm and 8 pm. Tickets are for sale for GHS 50. Tickets are available at the National Theatre, Citi FM, Sweet Melodies FM. Patrons can also pre-order tickets by calling 0541852595.

Colours, Colours is supported by Citi FM, Sweet Melodies FM, Creo Concepts, De Crew and Orchestration Lighting Design and Delights of Eden.

A special treat for Mama on Mother’s Day is definitely a ticket to see the exciting characters in Colours, Colours. Organizers of the event promise quality entertainment and an unforgettable theatre experience at Colours, Colours.