Kwaw Kese, Eye Judah, others for relaunch of Keta Easter Fiesta


The celebration tagged as the “RELAUNCH OF THE BIGGEST KETA EASTER FIESTA” spans from Friday, March 30 through to Monday, April 2, 2018.

The clean and white sand city - Keta is about to come alive this Easter with the  biggest and most exciting  Easter program line  up of activities ever to be witnessed in Ghana.

 If you can’t keep up, better sit up because the Easter Festival is about to deliver to you a memorable four (4) days of endless succession of fun-filled events that will bring you alive and distress you for the next quarter of 2018.

• On Friday, 30th March, a community Clean-up is scheduled to take place and kick start the celebrations with a launch the Street way in the evening at the Scoop Pub.

play Keta Easter Fiesta

 

• "Your health is your wealth" so join the celebration on Saturday 31st March, Fitness and  Health walk  to get in shape, and later, fun beach games at  Aborigines and Coco Bay beach. The walk will commence at 0530 Hrs GMT (05:30 a.am) and the point of convergence is the Jubilee Radio Premises. Come in looking sporty, break some sweat   through walk, work and fun.

• The Fun runs into the next after church on 1st April by Repping a color for the “Rep a color pool party. You are not to miss the massive fun. Ocean View Resort in Tegbi will host the fun at a cool rate. Guys get your flower shorts and shirts, Ladies rep a color with your sexy bikinis and swim wears. The fun promised you is of the charts to cool you off for the climax.

• Easter Monday, the mother of all events comes on where Keta and the whole GH will party hard! It is an All-White afternoon Beach Carnival at the Aborigines and Cocobay Beach.   Party with your favorite stars like The Man from the Street, Kwaw Kese, and the future of GH reggae dancehall, Eye Judah alongside like Afrima nominee Jah Phinga, Hecta, Het Pee,TonyWeb,  and many others while enjoying your free drink served at the entrance.

It is going to be the most memorable fun-filled Easter celebration for you so far and it is in partnership with Hitz FM, Joy Prime, Kekeli Radio, Global FM, and Volta Premiere FM and powered by Rhythms & Colours in collaboration with Jubilee Radio.

