Zylofon CEO wins 'Best Business Executive of the Year' award

In a short span, Nana Appiah Mensah has projected Zylofon as one of the most progressive business entities – setting up various viable entities under the brand including Zylofon Media (Radio, TV, Online), Zylofon Music, Zylofon Marketing, Zylofon Cash, Zylofon Events, Zylofon Arts Fund, Zylofon Arts Club, Zylofon Movies and Zylofon Publishing.
With Zylofon and Menzgold offices springing up steadily across the regions of the country, Nana Appiah has employed thousands of young, enterprising Ghanaians, who are building such a force in state activism and economic development.
Nana Appiah Mensah took his social media page to express his gratitude for the award. He wrote; “Thanks guys for the best wishes. We got the BEST BUSINESS EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR 2017 AWARD. A call to expand our tentacles whether or not our anchor holds, all in our resolve to create jobs and to ensure decent standards of life for the good citizens of Ghana, to develop a Ghana beyond foreign Aid.”
Ghana Entrepreneurs & Corporate Executive Awards is organized by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana; the exclusive awards are aimed at recognizing the significance of Ghanaian entrepreneurs in Small, Medium and Large Enterprises (SMLEs) in sustaining economic growth, increasing trade, generating employment and creating new entrepreneurs in Ghana.
According to the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, the award was created to recognize the most successful and respectful government officials, corporate chief executives, entrepreneurs, business executives who own and manage successful organizations in the private and public sector.
Other winners were, John Peter Amewu – Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Dr. Felix Anyah – CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital etc. Dr. Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman McDan Group of Companies won the ultimate Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
Entrepreneurs
Dr. Edem Bart Williams, Chief Executive Officer Commerz Savings and Loans
Best Non-Bank Financial Services Entrepreneur of the Year
Nicholas Bortey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Liranz IT Consulting Limited
Best Technology and Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year
Isaac Amoako-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer Classic Amodel Ghana Limited (CAGL)
Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Catherine Nana Esi Anowah Coffie, Chief Executive Officer Anowah Afrique Limited
Best Garments and Apparel Entrepreneur of the Year
Omane Frimpong, Managing Director Wilkins Engineering Limited
Best Electrical and Renewable Energy Entrepreneur of the Year
Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor, Chief Executive Officer New Crystal Health Services Limited
Best Healthcare Entrepreneur of the Year
Rev. Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, Managing Director Frimps Oil Company Limited
Best Oil and Gas Entrepreneur of the Year
Jane Reason Ahadzie, Chief Executive Officer Stopover JRA Enterprise
Best Personal Care and Cosmetics Entrepreneur of the Year
Jonathan Lamptey, Chief Executive Officer Comsys Ghana Limited/Telesol Limited
Best IT and Telecommunications Entrepreneur of the Year
Gideon Ankrofi Ayiku, Chief Executive Officer Rehoboth Properties Limited
Best Real Estate and Property Development Entrepreneur of the Year
Ghazi Azar, Chairman and Managing Director Azar Group
Best Manufacturing Entrepreneur of the Year
David Osei Amankwah, Managing Director David Walter Limited
Best Civil Engineer and Building Construction Entrepreneur of the Year
Harold Quarshie Awuah-Darko, Chairman Premium Group
Best Insurance and Pension Entrepreneur of the Year
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
Overall Best Minister of the Year
John Peter Amewu, Minister for Land and Natural Resources
Distinguished Public Officer of the Year
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Groupe Nduom
Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Award
Yvonne Nduom, senior Vice President Groupe Nduom
Best Woman Entrepreneur of the Year
Daniel Awuah-Darko, Executive Group Chairman Vanguard Group
Best Group Chairman of the Year
Felix Anyah, Chief Executive Officer Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital
Overall Best CEO of the Year (Public Sector)
Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman McDan Group of Companies
Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Year