Zylofon CEO wins 'Best Business Executive of the Year' award

Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer the Zylofon conglomerate, Menzgold and other reputable firms, has annexed another prestigious award - adding to the plethora of others won in a short spate of time. He was adjudged the Best Business Executive of the Year at the 8th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards 2018 which was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, over the weekend.

In a short span, Nana Appiah Mensah has projected Zylofon as one of the most progressive business entities – setting up various viable entities under the brand including Zylofon Media (Radio, TV, Online), Zylofon Music, Zylofon Marketing, Zylofon Cash, Zylofon Events, Zylofon Arts Fund, Zylofon Arts Club, Zylofon Movies and Zylofon Publishing.

With Zylofon and Menzgold offices springing up steadily across the regions of the country, Nana Appiah has employed thousands of young, enterprising Ghanaians, who are building such a force in state activism and economic development.

Nana Appiah Mensah took his social media page to express his gratitude for the award. He wrote; “Thanks guys for the best wishes. We got the BEST BUSINESS EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR 2017 AWARD. A call to expand our tentacles whether or not our anchor holds, all in our resolve to create jobs and to ensure decent standards of life for the good citizens of Ghana, to develop a Ghana beyond foreign Aid.”

Ghana Entrepreneurs & Corporate Executive Awards is organized by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana; the exclusive awards are aimed at recognizing the significance of Ghanaian entrepreneurs in Small, Medium and Large Enterprises (SMLEs) in sustaining economic growth, increasing trade, generating employment and creating new entrepreneurs in Ghana.

According to the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, the award was created to recognize the most successful and respectful government officials, corporate chief executives, entrepreneurs, business executives who own and manage successful organizations in the private and public sector.



Other winners were, John Peter Amewu – Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Dr. Felix Anyah – CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital etc. Dr. Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman McDan Group of Companies won the ultimate Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Below are the full list of winners:



COPORATE EXECUTIVES



Mrs Emelia Adjei Ohene-Kena, Managing Director Royal Crown Packaging Limited

Best Packaging Industry CEO of the Year, 2017



Mr Mustapha Ussif, Executive Director National Service Scheme

Best Young CEO of the Year (Public Sector), 2017



Yoofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

Best Business and Investment Service CEO of the Year (Public Sector), 2017

Samuel Sakyi-Hyde, Chief Executive Officer Unicredit Ghana Limited

Best Non-Bank Financial Services CEO of the Year



Solomon Lartey, Chief Executive Officer Activa International Insurance Limited

Best Insurance Services CEO of the Year



Ken Ashigbe, Immediate Past Managing Director Graphic Communications Group Limited

Best Media Communications CEO of the Year



Patience E. Akyianu, Managing Director Barclays Bank of Ghana

Best Woman CEO of the Year



Josh Varkey, Managing Director Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Company Limited

Best Agri-Business Industry CEO of the Year



Yolanda Zoleka Cuba, Chief Executive Officer Vodafone Ghana

Best Telecommunications Industry CEO of the Year



Abiola Bawuah, Chief Executive Officer United Bank of Africa

Best Banking and Finance Services CEO of the Year



Jemima Oware, Registrar General’s Department

Best Woman CEO of the Year (Public Sector)



Dr. Nortey Omaboe, Chief Executive Officer Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNET)

Best ICT and Trade Facilitation Services CEO of the Year (Public Sector)



Dr. Felix Anyah, Chief Executive Officer Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Best Healthcare Services CEO of the Year (Public Sector)



Stephen Amoah, Chief Executive Officer Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC)

Best Microfinance and Small Loans Service CEO of the Year



Paul Asare Ansah, Director General Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority

Best Maritime and Ports Industry CEO of the Year (Public Sector)



Joe Anokye, Director General Natioanal Communications Authority

Best Telecommunications Authority Industry CEO of the Year (Public Sector)



Entrepreneurs



Dr. Edem Bart Williams, Chief Executive Officer Commerz Savings and Loans

Best Non-Bank Financial Services Entrepreneur of the Year



Nicholas Bortey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Liranz IT Consulting Limited

Best Technology and Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year



Isaac Amoako-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer Classic Amodel Ghana Limited (CAGL)

Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year



Catherine Nana Esi Anowah Coffie, Chief Executive Officer Anowah Afrique Limited

Best Garments and Apparel Entrepreneur of the Year



Omane Frimpong, Managing Director Wilkins Engineering Limited

Best Electrical and Renewable Energy Entrepreneur of the Year



Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor, Chief Executive Officer New Crystal Health Services Limited

Best Healthcare Entrepreneur of the Year



Rev. Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, Managing Director Frimps Oil Company Limited

Best Oil and Gas Entrepreneur of the Year



Jane Reason Ahadzie, Chief Executive Officer Stopover JRA Enterprise

Best Personal Care and Cosmetics Entrepreneur of the Year



Jonathan Lamptey, Chief Executive Officer Comsys Ghana Limited/Telesol Limited

Best IT and Telecommunications Entrepreneur of the Year



Gideon Ankrofi Ayiku, Chief Executive Officer Rehoboth Properties Limited

Best Real Estate and Property Development Entrepreneur of the Year



Ghazi Azar, Chairman and Managing Director Azar Group

Best Manufacturing Entrepreneur of the Year



David Osei Amankwah, Managing Director David Walter Limited

Best Civil Engineer and Building Construction Entrepreneur of the Year



Harold Quarshie Awuah-Darko, Chairman Premium Group

Best Insurance and Pension Entrepreneur of the Year



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education

Overall Best Minister of the Year



John Peter Amewu, Minister for Land and Natural Resources

Distinguished Public Officer of the Year



Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Groupe Nduom

Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Award



Yvonne Nduom, senior Vice President Groupe Nduom

Best Woman Entrepreneur of the Year



Daniel Awuah-Darko, Executive Group Chairman Vanguard Group

Best Group Chairman of the Year



Felix Anyah, Chief Executive Officer Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Overall Best CEO of the Year (Public Sector)



Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman McDan Group of Companies

Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Year