Zylofon CEO wins 'Best Business Executive of the Year' award


Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon CEO wins 'Best Business Executive of the Year' award

Nana Appiah Mensah has projected Zylofon as one of the most progressive business entities – setting up various viable entities under the brand including Zylofon Media (Radio, TV, Online), Zylofon Music, Zylofon Marketing, Zylofon Cash, Zylofon Events, Zylofon Arts Fund, Zylofon Arts Club, Zylofon Movies and Zylofon Publishing.

Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer the Zylofon conglomerate, Menzgold and other reputable firms, has annexed another prestigious award - adding to the plethora of others won in a short spate of time. He was adjudged the Best Business Executive of the Year at the 8th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards 2018 which was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, over the weekend.

In a short span, Nana Appiah Mensah has projected Zylofon as one of the most progressive business entities – setting up various viable entities under the brand including Zylofon Media (Radio, TV, Online), Zylofon Music, Zylofon Marketing, Zylofon Cash, Zylofon Events, Zylofon Arts Fund, Zylofon Arts Club, Zylofon Movies and Zylofon Publishing.

With Zylofon and Menzgold offices springing up steadily across the regions of the country, Nana Appiah has employed thousands of young, enterprising Ghanaians, who are building such a force in state activism and economic development.

Nana Appiah Mensah took his social media page to express his gratitude for the award. He wrote; “Thanks guys for the best wishes. We got the BEST BUSINESS EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR 2017 AWARD. A call to expand our tentacles whether or not our anchor holds, all in our resolve to create jobs and to ensure decent standards of life for the good citizens of Ghana, to develop a Ghana beyond foreign Aid.”

Ghana Entrepreneurs & Corporate Executive Awards is organized by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana; the exclusive awards are aimed at recognizing the significance of Ghanaian entrepreneurs in Small, Medium and Large Enterprises (SMLEs) in sustaining economic growth, increasing trade, generating employment and creating new entrepreneurs in Ghana.

According to the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, the award was created to recognize the most successful and respectful government officials, corporate chief executives, entrepreneurs, business executives who own and manage successful organizations in the private and public sector.

Other winners were, John Peter Amewu – Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Dr. Felix Anyah – CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital etc. Dr. Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman McDan Group of Companies won the ultimate Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Below are the full list of winners:

COPORATE EXECUTIVES

Mrs Emelia Adjei Ohene-Kena, Managing Director Royal Crown Packaging Limited
Best Packaging Industry CEO of the Year, 2017

Mr Mustapha Ussif, Executive Director National Service Scheme
Best Young CEO of the Year (Public Sector), 2017

Yoofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer Ghana Investment Promotion Centre
Best Business and Investment Service CEO of the Year (Public Sector), 2017
Samuel Sakyi-Hyde, Chief Executive Officer Unicredit Ghana Limited
Best Non-Bank Financial Services CEO of the Year

Solomon Lartey, Chief Executive Officer Activa International Insurance Limited
Best Insurance Services CEO of the Year

Ken Ashigbe, Immediate Past Managing Director Graphic Communications Group Limited
Best Media Communications CEO of the Year

Patience E. Akyianu, Managing Director Barclays Bank of Ghana
Best Woman CEO of the Year

Josh Varkey, Managing Director Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Company Limited
Best Agri-Business Industry CEO of the Year

Yolanda Zoleka Cuba, Chief Executive Officer Vodafone Ghana
Best Telecommunications Industry CEO of the Year

Abiola Bawuah, Chief Executive Officer United Bank of Africa
Best Banking and Finance Services CEO of the Year

Jemima Oware, Registrar General’s Department
Best Woman CEO of the Year (Public Sector)

Dr. Nortey Omaboe, Chief Executive Officer Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNET)
Best ICT and Trade Facilitation Services CEO of the Year (Public Sector)

Dr. Felix Anyah, Chief Executive Officer Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital
Best Healthcare Services CEO of the Year (Public Sector)

Stephen Amoah, Chief Executive Officer Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC)
Best Microfinance and Small Loans Service CEO of the Year

Paul Asare Ansah, Director General Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority
Best Maritime and Ports Industry CEO of the Year (Public Sector)

Joe Anokye, Director General Natioanal Communications Authority
Best Telecommunications Authority Industry CEO of the Year (Public Sector)

 


Entrepreneurs

Dr. Edem Bart Williams, Chief Executive Officer Commerz Savings and Loans
Best Non-Bank Financial Services Entrepreneur of the Year

Nicholas Bortey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Liranz IT Consulting Limited
Best Technology and Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year

Isaac Amoako-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer Classic Amodel Ghana Limited (CAGL)
Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Catherine Nana Esi Anowah Coffie, Chief Executive Officer Anowah Afrique Limited
Best Garments and Apparel Entrepreneur of the Year

Omane Frimpong, Managing Director Wilkins Engineering Limited
Best Electrical and Renewable Energy Entrepreneur of the Year

Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor, Chief Executive Officer New Crystal Health Services Limited
Best Healthcare Entrepreneur of the Year

Rev. Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, Managing Director Frimps Oil Company Limited
Best Oil and Gas Entrepreneur of the Year

Jane Reason Ahadzie, Chief Executive Officer Stopover JRA Enterprise
Best Personal Care and Cosmetics Entrepreneur of the Year

Jonathan Lamptey, Chief Executive Officer Comsys Ghana Limited/Telesol Limited
Best IT and Telecommunications Entrepreneur of the Year

Gideon Ankrofi Ayiku, Chief Executive Officer Rehoboth Properties Limited
Best Real Estate and Property Development Entrepreneur of the Year

Ghazi Azar, Chairman and Managing Director Azar Group
Best Manufacturing Entrepreneur of the Year

David Osei Amankwah, Managing Director David Walter Limited
Best Civil Engineer and Building Construction Entrepreneur of the Year

Harold Quarshie Awuah-Darko, Chairman Premium Group
Best Insurance and Pension Entrepreneur of the Year

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
Overall Best Minister of the Year

John Peter Amewu, Minister for Land and Natural Resources
Distinguished Public Officer of the Year

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Groupe Nduom
Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Award

Yvonne Nduom, senior Vice President Groupe Nduom
Best Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Daniel Awuah-Darko, Executive Group Chairman Vanguard Group
Best Group Chairman of the Year

Felix Anyah, Chief Executive Officer Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital
Overall Best CEO of the Year (Public Sector)

Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman McDan Group of Companies
Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Year

