DigiClan launches in Ghana


Digital Community RADP present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghana

The idea behind Digiclan was inspired by the need to create an organization committed to pushing forward the common agenda of growing the digital marketing industry

Ringier Africa Digital Publishing, was present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghana in partnership with Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST).

Digiclan is a community of Digital media professionals, enthusiasts and friends committed to the growth of the Digital Media Industry in Africa. The community brings together marketers to learn, motivate one another and set standards of growth whilst helping themselves to grow.

The idea behind DigiClan was inspired by the need to create an organization committed to pushing forward the common agenda of growing the digital marketing industry, networking, support and sharing of ideas across Africa.

The group was started on September 1, 2017 as DigiClan Lagos but eventually expanded to 14 other states in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, including Kenya, Togo, and finally launched in Accra, Ghana on the April 17, 2018. Digiclan currently has a total membership of about 4000 – a number which is bound to increase in the coming months.

The event was hosted at the Impact Hub, Accra, Osu, with the theme “Digital Marketing and the Power of Storytelling”.

Among those who spoke was the Director of Digital at RADP Ghana, Ibukun Onitiju, who delivered an extensive speech on the tagline “Stories Sell, Digital Helps” with examples of storytelling campaigns from brands.

Head of Marketing and Communications at Meltwater France, Benelux and Middle East, Rym Bachouche, also spoke on the topic “Growth Hacking Digital Marketing with Data”.

Also, the Digital Marketing Communications Strategist and co-founder of DigiClan, Ized Uanikhehi, addressed the gathering on the importance of digital publishing and storytelling.

READ ALSO: Zylofon Media, Stakeholders get together at maiden 'Zylofon Music Industry Party'

