10 most peaceful countries to live in

Achieving complete global peace remains an ongoing aspiration, but several countries are actively working towards creating a more peaceful and secure environment for their citizens.

The Global Peace Index (GPI) is a leading resource that ranks countries based on their level of peacefulness. It considers factors like ongoing domestic and international conflict, militarisation, safety and security within society, and domestic political stability.

So, if you're looking for a place where safety and security are top priorities, here are the top 10 most peaceful countries according to the GPI:

1. Iceland

Iceland consistently tops the GPI rankings, and for good reason. This stunning island nation has breathtaking landscapes, a strong social welfare system, and a low crime rate. Icelanders enjoy a high standard of living and a strong sense of community. The lack of a standing army or navy further reinforces its commitment to peace.

2. Denmark

Denmark consistently ranks near the top of the GPI. This Scandinavian nation is known for its strong social safety net, low levels of income inequality, and emphasis on equality. Danes enjoy a high quality of life, with excellent healthcare and education systems. Denmark actively promotes peaceful solutions to international conflicts.

3. Norway

Norway, another Scandinavian nation, consistently ranks high on the GPI. This resource-rich country prioritises social welfare and environmental protection. Norwegians enjoy a high degree of personal safety, a strong sense of community, and a democratic government. Norway actively participates in international peacebuilding efforts.

4. Switzerland

Switzerland has a long history of neutrality and has not been involved in a major international conflict for centuries. This landlocked nation boasts a strong economy, a stable democracy, and a highly developed infrastructure. While Switzerland maintains a well-funded military, it emphasises its role in defence rather than aggression.

5. New Zealand

New Zealand, a nation known for its breathtaking natural beauty, consistently ranks high on the GPI. This island country enjoys a low crime rate, a strong sense of community, and a stable government. New Zealanders are known for their friendly and laid-back attitude, and the country actively promotes peaceful solutions to international disputes.

6. Finland

Finland consistently ranks high on the GPI and boasts a strong reputation for education, innovation, and social welfare. Finns enjoy a high standard of living, a strong sense of trust in their institutions, and a commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

7. Canada

Canada, a vast and diverse nation, consistently ranks high on the GPI. This multicultural country is known for its tolerance, respect for human rights, and commitment to peaceful coexistence. Canada has a strong social safety net and a well-educated population.

8. Bhutan

Bhutan, a small Himalayan kingdom, takes a unique approach to national development. Here, the focus is on Gross National Happiness (GNH) rather than Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Bhutan prioritises cultural preservation, environmental protection, and sustainable development. This peaceful nation actively promotes peacebuilding efforts across the globe.

9. Austria

Austria, a land steeped in history and culture, consistently ranks high on the GPI. This central European nation enjoys a strong economy, a stable democracy, and a high quality of life. Austrians are known for their love of music, art, and the outdoors. Austria actively participates in international peacebuilding initiatives.

10. Portugal

Portugal, a nation known for its stunning coastline and delicious food, consistently ranks high on the GPI. This southwestern European country enjoys a moderate climate, a strong sense of community, and a vibrant cultural scene. Portugal has a long history of peaceful coexistence and actively promotes diplomacy and cooperation.