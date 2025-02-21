Rwanda accuses DRC of undermining peace over Arsenal, Bayern, and PSG deals

Rwanda has strongly criticised recent remarks by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) Foreign Minister, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, regarding its sponsorship agreements with football clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Rwandan government described Wagner’s comments as a threat to regional peace and stability, accusing the DRC of spreading misinformation to undermine Rwanda’s international partnerships.

Earlier this month, Wagner called on the three clubs to terminate their “blood-stained” sponsorship deals with “Visit Rwanda,” questioning the morality of such agreements amid the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo.

She cited the humanitarian crisis in the region, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized key towns, displacing hundreds of thousands and exacerbating a decades-long conflict rooted in the aftermath of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of Congo’s vast mineral resources.

The Rwanda Development Board, which oversees the sponsorship deals, rejected the DRC’s allegations, stating,

The Government of Rwanda rejects recent attempts by the Democratic Republic of Congo to undermine Rwanda’s international partnerships through misinformation and political pressure.

These efforts not only misrepresent the truth but also threaten the foundations of regional peace, stability, and economic cooperation that we have worked tirelessly to build.”

Wagner’s criticism highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in eastern Congo, where nearly 800 bodies were reported in Goma’s mortuaries following an offensive by M23 rebels.

The United Nations has documented severe human rights abuses, including executions, sexual violence, and attacks on displacement camps. Wagner urged the football clubs to reconsider their sponsorships, stating,

Your sponsor is directly responsible for this misery

Rwanda denies the allegation

Rwanda has denied allegations of supporting the M23 rebels, asserting that its actions are defensive measures against Hutu-led militias in Congo, which it claims pose a security threat.

Conversely, the DRC accuses Rwanda of using the M23 group to exploit its mineral resources.

The “Visit Rwanda” campaign, launched to promote tourism, has secured high-profile sponsorship deals with Arsenal (£10 million annually), Bayern Munich, and PSG (since 2019).