Did you know that eggs don't make you fart?: 8 surprising foods that contain gas

Here are eight foods that are commonly associated with causing an increase in flatulence:

Beans: Often called "the musical fruit," beans contain raffinose and fiber, which the human body cannot fully digest. Bacteria in the intestine break these down, producing gas as a byproduct. Cruciferous vegetables: Broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage are rich in raffinose and fiber, much like beans, which can lead to gas production during digestion. Dairy products: For people who are lactose intolerant, dairy products like milk, cheese, and ice cream can cause excessive gas. This occurs because they lack the enzyme (lactase) needed to properly digest lactose, the sugar found in milk. Whole grains: Foods like whole wheat and barley contain a lot of fiber, which can increase bulk and gas as it's digested. Onions: This common cooking ingredient contains fructans, which are soluble fibers that can cause bloating and gas. Garlic: Similar to onions, garlic contains fructans that are known to cause gas and bloating. Artificial sweeteners: Sorbitol and mannitol, found in sugar-free gums and candies, can cause gas and bloating because they are not fully absorbed by the body and are fermented by bacteria in the large intestine. Carbonated beverages: Drinks like soda contain carbon dioxide, a gas that can be released in your stomach, leading to increased burping and flatulence.

Understanding how your body reacts to different foods can help you manage and reduce uncomfortable gas. If eggs make you fart you could be intolerant or allergic to it.

