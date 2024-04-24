ADVERTISEMENT
How to bake a cake in a mug in less than one minute

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Making a vanilla cake in a mug is a quick and delicious treat that you can whip up in just a few minutes.

Mug cake
Mug cake

Here’s a simple recipe to follow:

  • 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • Optional: Pinch of salt
  1. Prepare the mug: Use a standard microwave-safe mug. If desired, lightly grease the inside of the mug with a little butter or cooking spray to make the cake easier to remove.
  2. Mix dry ingredients: In the mug, combine the flour, sugar, and baking powder. If you choose to add a pinch of salt, mix it in with the dry ingredients.
  3. Add Wet Ingredients: To the same mug, add the milk, vanilla extract, and melted butter. Mix everything together until the batter is smooth and there are no lumps.
  4. Microwave the cake: Place the mug in the microwave and cook on high for about 90 seconds. This timing can vary depending on your microwave’s power, so start checking at 80 seconds to ensure the cake does not overcook. The cake should rise up and the top should be dry when it's done.
  5. Check and serve: Carefully remove the mug from the microwave (it will be hot). Let it sit for a couple of minutes to cool slightly. You can eat it straight from the mug, or tip it out onto a plate.
  6. Add toppings (Optional): Enhance your mug cake by topping it with powdered sugar, whipped cream, a scoop of ice cream, or fresh fruits.
Mug cake
Mug cake Mug cake Pulse Ghana

Enjoy your quick and easy vanilla mug cake!

Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

