news

Style inspiration for today is taken from Ghanaian author and lifestyle journalist, Portia Arthur.

She is looking regal in a black off-shoulder top and African print skirt. Because of its versatility, an off-shoulder crop top can practically be worn with anything whether it’s high-waisted or low-hung.

READ ALSO: Meet Ghanaian author Portia Arthur, on a mission to cultivate a reading culture among children

Portia opted for classy chic by pairing the body clinching top with a long maxi skirt. Letting her ensemble do all the legwork, the fashion writer left her glitzy accessories at home, opting for just a stud earring.

The wrap skirt was beautifully tied while her smokey make-up amplified her natural beauty.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown is our most fashionable celebrity for the month of March

Her long tresses which have impeccably styled to suit her look. Constantly showing off her sartorial credentials, she was styled one of Ghana’s finest designers, Atelier Boutique.