Selly Galley Vs. Hollywood Actress Evan Rachel Wood

news

Ghanaian actress and fashion icon, Selly Galley and Hollywood actress Evan Rachel Wood are already causing some fashion conversations online with their similar dress.

Evan Rachel wore a dress with a slight resemblance to another Selly Galley’s 2017 VGMA look at fashion’s biggest night which was last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The costume which had its similar apparel worn by Selly Galley a year ago in the same curry gold color with some unique petal designs across it was seen adorned on the Hollywood actress.

READ ALSO:Meet your best-dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala

The little difference between both costumes is the neckline and sleeves. Selly has hers in a sleeves state and neck design in turtleneck style whiles Rachael has her apparel in a long sleeve with wide cuts inside.

Evan Rachel Wood is an American actress, model, and musician. She began acting in the 1990s, appearing in several TV series, including American Gothic and Once and Again.