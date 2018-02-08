Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Halo top just announced 7 new dairy-free flavors


Halo top just announced 7 new dairy-free flavors

Two of the flavors are brand-new to Halo Top: toasted coconut and maple vanilla.

We've got the (low-cal!) scoop before anyone else: Halo Top just announced that it's launching seven new non-dairy flavors—which means vegans and anyone who's looking for dairy-free treats now have double the HT options.

Two of the flavors are brand-new to Halo Top: toasted coconut and maple vanilla. The five other flavors are vegan versions of Halo Top favorites: pancakes & waffles, birthday cake, candy bar, chocolate almond crunch, and chocolate chip cookie dough.

"We don’t have any plans to offer dairy versions of toasted coconut or maple vanilla right now, but of course, you never know…" a Halo Top spokesperson tells WomensHealthMag.com.

Avid fans will recall that Halo Top first launched coconut milk-based versions of some of its best-selling flavors back in October. Those flavors included peanut butter cup, chocolate, oatmeal cookie, sea salt caramel, caramel macchiato, cinnamon roll, and chocolate-covered banana.

"The response to our first vegan launch was incredible," Halo Top tells WomensHealthMag.com. "Our fans had been continuously requesting a non-dairy line to our product offering, and our main goal is to give the fans what they want."

Halo Top says its new vegan offerings taste nearly identical to their non-vegan counterparts. They also have similar nutritional profiles to the milk-based options: The calorie counts range from 280-360 calories for the entire pint, and each flavor has between 16-24 grams of sugar. (Compare that to the dairy Halo Top flavors, which range from 240-360 calories and 20 to 32 grams of sugar per pint).

The one notable change: There will be less protein per pint—12 grams of protein in the dairy-free options, whereas non-vegan flavors of Halo Top have 20-24 grams of protein.

The new varieties of Halo Top are slated to hit grocery stores nationwide in February, or you can buy them online starting today at IceCreamSource.com.

Until you can get your hands on a pint, check out what we thought of each of the seven flavors Halo Top released back in August—including the now-available-as-a-vegan-pick flavors pancakes & waffles and candy bar.

