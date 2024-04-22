10 classy ways to eat mango

If you want to enjoy your mango in peace here are some sophisticated ways to incorporate mangoes into your diet:

1. Mango carpaccio

Thinly slice ripe mangoes and arrange them beautifully on a plate. Drizzle with a light vinaigrette made from lime juice, honey, and a touch of chili flakes for some heat. Garnish with fresh mint leaves or microgreens for a refreshing appetizer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mango Carpaccio Pulse Ghana

2. Mango and lobster Salad

Combine chunks of fresh mango with cooked lobster meat. Add avocado slices, mixed greens, and a dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, and a hint of garlic. This salad is perfect for a summer luncheon or as an impressive starter.

mango-lobster-salad {tchakayiti} Pulse Ghana

3. Mango sorbet

ADVERTISEMENT

Create a smooth mango sorbet as a palate cleanser or a light dessert. Puree mango flesh with a bit of sugar and lemon juice, then freeze using an ice cream maker. Serve in elegant glasses garnished with a mint leaf.

Mango sorbet Pulse Ghana

4. Mango tart with vanilla bean

Make a simple tart with a pre-baked pastry shell filled with a rich custard flavored with vanilla bean. Top with neatly arranged slices of mango in concentric circles. Glaze with apricot jam for a shiny finish. This dessert pairs wonderfully with a dessert wine.

Mango tarts Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Mango salsa with grilled fish

Mix diced mango with red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice to make a mango salsa. Serve alongside grilled fish like salmon or mahi-mahi for a healthy and chic main course.

Mango salsa Pulse Ghana

6. Mango chutney

Cook down mango pieces with ginger, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and spices like cumin and coriander to create a rich mango chutney. It’s perfect as a condiment with grilled meats or cheeses, adding a sophisticated touch to your dishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mango Chutney Pulse Ghana

7. Mango ceviche

For a tropical twist on a classic ceviche, add mango cubes to your marinade of citrus juices, cilantro, and chopped seafood like shrimp or scallops. Serve in a classy martini glass with a rim of coarse salt.

Mango ceviche Pulse Ghana

8. Mango and crab stuffed avocados

ADVERTISEMENT

Mix fresh crabmeat with diced mango, a bit of mayo, and fresh herbs. Stuff this mixture into halved avocados for a decadent appetizer or a light, classy lunch.

Mango and crab stuffed avocados Pulse Ghana

9. Mango bruschetta

Top slices of toasted baguette with a mixture of diced mango, tomato, basil, and mozzarella. Drizzle with balsamic glaze for a sweet and savory starter.

Mango bruschetta Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Mango and prosciutto bites

Wrap slices of ripe mango and fresh mozzarella with prosciutto. Secure with a toothpick and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic reduction for an easy, elegant appetizer.

prosciutto wrapped mango bites Pulse Ghana