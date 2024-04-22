As if eating mango is not messy enough the houseflies won't let you be, they will swarm all over your face denying you of your right to enjoy your mango alone.
10 classy ways to eat mango
Eating mango can be embarrassing sometimes, especially when it drips all over your face and hands creating a big mess.
If you want to enjoy your mango in peace here are some sophisticated ways to incorporate mangoes into your diet:
1. Mango carpaccio
Thinly slice ripe mangoes and arrange them beautifully on a plate. Drizzle with a light vinaigrette made from lime juice, honey, and a touch of chili flakes for some heat. Garnish with fresh mint leaves or microgreens for a refreshing appetizer.
2. Mango and lobster Salad
Combine chunks of fresh mango with cooked lobster meat. Add avocado slices, mixed greens, and a dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, and a hint of garlic. This salad is perfect for a summer luncheon or as an impressive starter.
3. Mango sorbet
Create a smooth mango sorbet as a palate cleanser or a light dessert. Puree mango flesh with a bit of sugar and lemon juice, then freeze using an ice cream maker. Serve in elegant glasses garnished with a mint leaf.
4. Mango tart with vanilla bean
Make a simple tart with a pre-baked pastry shell filled with a rich custard flavored with vanilla bean. Top with neatly arranged slices of mango in concentric circles. Glaze with apricot jam for a shiny finish. This dessert pairs wonderfully with a dessert wine.
5. Mango salsa with grilled fish
Mix diced mango with red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice to make a mango salsa. Serve alongside grilled fish like salmon or mahi-mahi for a healthy and chic main course.
6. Mango chutney
Cook down mango pieces with ginger, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and spices like cumin and coriander to create a rich mango chutney. It’s perfect as a condiment with grilled meats or cheeses, adding a sophisticated touch to your dishes.
7. Mango ceviche
For a tropical twist on a classic ceviche, add mango cubes to your marinade of citrus juices, cilantro, and chopped seafood like shrimp or scallops. Serve in a classy martini glass with a rim of coarse salt.
8. Mango and crab stuffed avocados
Mix fresh crabmeat with diced mango, a bit of mayo, and fresh herbs. Stuff this mixture into halved avocados for a decadent appetizer or a light, classy lunch.
9. Mango bruschetta
Top slices of toasted baguette with a mixture of diced mango, tomato, basil, and mozzarella. Drizzle with balsamic glaze for a sweet and savory starter.
10. Mango and prosciutto bites
Wrap slices of ripe mango and fresh mozzarella with prosciutto. Secure with a toothpick and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic reduction for an easy, elegant appetizer.
Each of these ideas showcases the flexibility of mangoes in high-end culinary applications, making them suitable for everything from casual gatherings to more formal events.
