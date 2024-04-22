ADVERTISEMENT
10 classy ways to eat mango

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Eating mango can be embarrassing sometimes, especially when it drips all over your face and hands creating a big mess.

Classy ways to eat mango[WikimediaCommons]
Classy ways to eat mango[WikimediaCommons]

As if eating mango is not messy enough the houseflies won't let you be, they will swarm all over your face denying you of your right to enjoy your mango alone.

If you want to enjoy your mango in peace here are some sophisticated ways to incorporate mangoes into your diet:

Thinly slice ripe mangoes and arrange them beautifully on a plate. Drizzle with a light vinaigrette made from lime juice, honey, and a touch of chili flakes for some heat. Garnish with fresh mint leaves or microgreens for a refreshing appetizer.

Mango Carpaccio [The study]
Mango Carpaccio [The study] Mango Carpaccio Pulse Ghana

Combine chunks of fresh mango with cooked lobster meat. Add avocado slices, mixed greens, and a dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, and a hint of garlic. This salad is perfect for a summer luncheon or as an impressive starter.

mango-lobster-salad {tchakayiti}
mango-lobster-salad {tchakayiti} mango-lobster-salad {tchakayiti} Pulse Ghana
Create a smooth mango sorbet as a palate cleanser or a light dessert. Puree mango flesh with a bit of sugar and lemon juice, then freeze using an ice cream maker. Serve in elegant glasses garnished with a mint leaf.

Mango sorbet
Mango sorbet Mango sorbet Pulse Ghana

Make a simple tart with a pre-baked pastry shell filled with a rich custard flavored with vanilla bean. Top with neatly arranged slices of mango in concentric circles. Glaze with apricot jam for a shiny finish. This dessert pairs wonderfully with a dessert wine.

Mango tarts
Mango tarts Mango tarts Pulse Ghana
Mix diced mango with red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice to make a mango salsa. Serve alongside grilled fish like salmon or mahi-mahi for a healthy and chic main course.

Mango salsa
Mango salsa Mango salsa Pulse Ghana

Cook down mango pieces with ginger, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and spices like cumin and coriander to create a rich mango chutney. It’s perfect as a condiment with grilled meats or cheeses, adding a sophisticated touch to your dishes.

Mango Chutney
Mango Chutney Mango Chutney Pulse Ghana

For a tropical twist on a classic ceviche, add mango cubes to your marinade of citrus juices, cilantro, and chopped seafood like shrimp or scallops. Serve in a classy martini glass with a rim of coarse salt.

Mango ceviche
Mango ceviche Mango ceviche Pulse Ghana
Mix fresh crabmeat with diced mango, a bit of mayo, and fresh herbs. Stuff this mixture into halved avocados for a decadent appetizer or a light, classy lunch.

Mango and crab stuffed avocados
Mango and crab stuffed avocados Mango and crab stuffed avocados Pulse Ghana

Top slices of toasted baguette with a mixture of diced mango, tomato, basil, and mozzarella. Drizzle with balsamic glaze for a sweet and savory starter.

mango-bruschetta-
mango-bruschetta- Mango bruschetta Pulse Ghana
Wrap slices of ripe mango and fresh mozzarella with prosciutto. Secure with a toothpick and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic reduction for an easy, elegant appetizer.

prociutto wrapped mango bites
prociutto wrapped mango bites prosciutto wrapped mango bites Pulse Ghana

Each of these ideas showcases the flexibility of mangoes in high-end culinary applications, making them suitable for everything from casual gatherings to more formal events.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

