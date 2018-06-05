How to make honey cake

news

Ingredients

250g pure honey

225g unsalted butter

100g sugar

3 large eggs, beaten

300g self-raising flour

READ ALSO

How to prepare palava sauce the Ghanaian way

How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof rice

How to prepare pan-fried lamb liver

How to make salmon patties

Method

Preheat the oven to fan 140C/ conventional 160C/gas 3.

Butter and line a 20cm round loose-bottomed cake tin.

Cut the butter into pieces and drop into a medium pan with the honey and sugar.

Melt slowly over a low heat. When the mixture looks quite liquid, increase the heat under the pan and boil for about one minute. Leave to cool for 15-20 minutes, to prevent the eggs from cooking when they are mixed in.

Beat the eggs into the melted honey mixture using a wooden spoon. Sift the flour into a large bowl and pour in the egg and honey mixture, beating until you have a smooth, quite runny batter.

Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 50 minutes-1 hour until the cake is well-risen, golden brown and springs back when pressed.

A skewer pushed into the center of the cake should come out clean.

Turn the cake out on a wire rack.

Warm 2 tbsp honey in a small pan and brush over the top of the cake to give a sticky glaze, then leave to cool. Keeps for 4-5 days wrapped, in an airtight tin.