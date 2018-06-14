Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make sausage rolls


Pulse Food How to make sausage rolls

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Sausage rolls play

Sausage rolls

(Gourmetkim)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

400g sausage mince

300g chicken mince

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 medium carrot, grated

1 medium zucchini, grated

1 cup (65g) fresh breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Salt & freshly ground pepper

4 sheets frozen puff pastry, semi-thawed

1 tablespoon (10g) sesame seeds

Tomato sauce, to serve

  • READ ALSO

How to make 'Kulikuli'

How to make crunchy cocoyam chips

How to make honey cake

How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way

  • Method

Preheat oven to 200°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper. Mix both minces, onion, garlic, carrot, zucchini, breadcrumbs and parsley.

Beat 1 egg and add to mince mixture. Add nutmeg and seasoning. Divide into 8 equal portions.

Cut pastry sheets in half. Place a mince portion down the center of pastry. Beat remaining egg and brush edges.

Roll up to enclose filling, and cut into 6 pieces. Place on trays, seam side down. Brush with egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake for 20 mins, reduce heat to 180°C and cook for 10 minutes until golden. Serve with tomato sauce.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare Ghanaian spinach stew Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian spinach stew
Pulse Food: How to prepare kelewele the most delicious way Pulse Food How to prepare kelewele the most delicious way
Pulse Food: How to make a very chilled lamugin “Ginger Drink” Pulse Food How to make a very chilled lamugin “Ginger Drink”
Pulse Food: How to make 'Kulikuli' Pulse Food How to make 'Kulikuli'
Pulse Food: How to make crunchy cocoyam chips Pulse Food How to make crunchy cocoyam chips
Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Fura' drink the most delicious way Pulse Food How to prepare 'Fura' drink the most delicious way

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make a very chilled lamugin “Ginger Drink”bullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare 'Fura' drink the most delicious waybullet
3 Pulse Food How to make 'Kulikuli'bullet
4 Pulse Food How to make crunchy cocoyam chipsbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
7 Pulse Food How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian waybullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare garden eggs stew and boiled yambullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable beef saucebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to grill snails at home
Pulse Food How to prepare palava sauce the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to prepare pan-fried lamb liver
Pulse Food How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to prepare pawpaw stew
Pulse Food Quick chilli chicken recipe you have to try tonight
Pulse Food How to prepare kelewele the most delicious way
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian spinach stew

Top Videos

1 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
4 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
5 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
6 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet

Food & Travel

Chicken Quesadillas
Pulse Food How to make Chicken Quesadillas
'Agbeli kaklo'
Pulse Foods How to prepare 'Agbeli kaklo'
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy 'kotodwe' (cow knee) stew
Honey cake
Pulse Food How to make honey cake