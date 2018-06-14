How to make sausage rolls

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
400g sausage mince
300g chicken mince
1 onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 medium carrot, grated
1 medium zucchini, grated
1 cup (65g) fresh breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons chopped parsley
2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Salt & freshly ground pepper
4 sheets frozen puff pastry, semi-thawed
1 tablespoon (10g) sesame seeds
Tomato sauce, to serve
READ ALSO
How to make crunchy cocoyam chips
How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian way
Preheat oven to 200°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper. Mix both minces, onion, garlic, carrot, zucchini, breadcrumbs and parsley.
Beat 1 egg and add to mince mixture. Add nutmeg and seasoning. Divide into 8 equal portions.
Cut pastry sheets in half. Place a mince portion down the center of pastry. Beat remaining egg and brush edges.
Roll up to enclose filling, and cut into 6 pieces. Place on trays, seam side down. Brush with egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Bake for 20 mins, reduce heat to 180°C and cook for 10 minutes until golden. Serve with tomato sauce.