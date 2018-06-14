How to make sausage rolls

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

400g sausage mince

300g chicken mince

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 medium carrot, grated

1 medium zucchini, grated

1 cup (65g) fresh breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Salt & freshly ground pepper

4 sheets frozen puff pastry, semi-thawed

1 tablespoon (10g) sesame seeds

Tomato sauce, to serve

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper. Mix both minces, onion, garlic, carrot, zucchini, breadcrumbs and parsley.

Beat 1 egg and add to mince mixture. Add nutmeg and seasoning. Divide into 8 equal portions.

Cut pastry sheets in half. Place a mince portion down the center of pastry. Beat remaining egg and brush edges.

Roll up to enclose filling, and cut into 6 pieces. Place on trays, seam side down. Brush with egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake for 20 mins, reduce heat to 180°C and cook for 10 minutes until golden. Serve with tomato sauce.