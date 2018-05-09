Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare BBQ chicken in the oven


Pulse Food How to prepare BBQ chicken in the oven

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
How to prepare BBQ chicken in the oven play

How to prepare BBQ chicken in the oven
Ingredients

  • Pounds chicken legs

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1/2 cup barbecue sauce

How to prepare BBQ chicken in the oven play

How to prepare BBQ chicken in the oven

 

Method

  • Set the chicken legs in a shallow dish and sprinkle both sides with salt. If you're using liquid smoke, mix it into the barbecue sauce.

  • Brush the legs all over with 1/4 cup of the barbecue sauce, reserving the rest. Cover, and set in fridge to marinate at least 30 minutes or as long as overnight.

  • Set the broiler to high with a rack positioned a few inches below. Set a metal cooling rack (like the ones used for baking) inside a rimmed baking sheet, or use a broiler pan.

  • Arrange the marinated chicken legs on the wire rack with a little space between each leg.

  • Slide the pan under broiler, and broil chicken on one side until you begin to see dark brown charred spots, 2 to 4 minutes. Flip, and sear the second side, 2 to 4 minutes.

  • Turn the oven to 300F and reposition the rack in the middle of the oven.

  • Brush chicken all over with all but a tablespoon of the remaining sauce. Slide into the oven and bake 15 minutes. Flip chicken, and brush with the remaining sauce anywhere it's needed.

  • Continue baking until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165F, another 15 to 20 minutes.

