How to prepare BBQ chicken in the oven

Ingredients

Read more

Method

Set the chicken legs in a shallow dish and sprinkle both sides with salt. If you're using liquid smoke, mix it into the barbecue sauce.

Brush the legs all over with 1/4 cup of the barbecue sauce, reserving the rest. Cover, and set in fridge to marinate at least 30 minutes or as long as overnight.

Set the broiler to high with a rack positioned a few inches below. Set a metal cooling rack (like the ones used for baking) inside a rimmed baking sheet, or use a broiler pan.

Arrange the marinated chicken legs on the wire rack with a little space between each leg.

Slide the pan under broiler, and broil chicken on one side until you begin to see dark brown charred spots, 2 to 4 minutes. Flip, and sear the second side, 2 to 4 minutes.

Turn the oven to 300F and reposition the rack in the middle of the oven.

Brush chicken all over with all but a tablespoon of the remaining sauce. Slide into the oven and bake 15 minutes. Flip chicken, and brush with the remaining sauce anywhere it's needed.