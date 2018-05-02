How to prepare fresh coconut milk at home

news

The popularity of coconut doesn’t end with the high demand coconut water. You can derive some many things from the fresh ( flavorful meat ); from coconut oil to coconut milk for beauty and culinary purposes.

A serving of fresh coconut meat provides high levels of several minerals, helping you increase the nutritional value of your diet. Raw coconut promotes a healthy body weight and helps you shed unwanted pounds.

How to prepare coconut milk

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Cooking Time

10 minutes

Servings

3

Ingredients

Coconut

Optional: Strawberry, vanilla, cocoa powder

Method

Split the shell and carefully pry the flesh away from the shell with a butter knife.

Grate the coconut and put blend until smooth.

Pour through a mesh colander first to get most of the coconut out, and then squeeze through a towel or several thicknesses of cheesecloth to get remaining pieces of coconut out.

Flavor options

1/2 tsp vanilla extract, 1/2 cup fresh or frozen strawberries, 2 tsp cocoa powder + 1/2 tsp vanilla.

Drink immediately or store in the fridge.