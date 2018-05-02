How to prepare fresh coconut milk at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
A serving of fresh coconut meat provides high levels of several minerals, helping you increase the nutritional value of your diet. Raw coconut promotes a healthy body weight and helps you shed unwanted pounds.
How to prepare coconut milk
Cuisine
Ghanaian
Cooking Time
10 minutes
Servings
3
Ingredients
Coconut
Optional: Strawberry, vanilla, cocoa powder
Method
Split the shell and carefully pry the flesh away from the shell with a butter knife.
Grate the coconut and put blend until smooth.
Pour through a mesh colander first to get most of the coconut out, and then squeeze through a towel or several thicknesses of cheesecloth to get remaining pieces of coconut out.
Flavor options
1/2 tsp vanilla extract, 1/2 cup fresh or frozen strawberries, 2 tsp cocoa powder + 1/2 tsp vanilla.
Drink immediately or store in the fridge.