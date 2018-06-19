How to prepare fresh fish pepper soup

Fish is the world's best source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are incredibly important for your body and brain.
Fresh Fish
Scotch bonnet
2 medium onion
1 gingerroot
4 cloves of garlic
2 tablespoons of ground Crayfish
Salt to taste
Fish seasoning
Season fish with onions, garlic, ginger, fish seasoning, and salt. Allow to marinade for 30 minutes and cook for3 - 7 minutes.
Add water and stir in the scotch bonnets. Remove and blend after 3 minutes. Pass through a colander and add to the soup.
Add more water to the level you want.
Add crayfish, chili pepper, and salt to taste.
Cover the pot and leave to boil for 5 minutes and the pepper soup is ready to be served