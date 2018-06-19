Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare fresh fish pepper soup


How to prepare fresh fish pepper soup

Fish is the world's best source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are incredibly important for your body and brain.

Fresh fish pepper soup

Fresh fish pepper soup

  • Ingredients

Fresh Fish

Scotch bonnet

2 medium onion

1 gingerroot

4 cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons of ground Crayfish

Salt to taste

Fish seasoning

  • Method

Season fish with onions, garlic,  ginger, fish seasoning, and salt. Allow to marinade for 30 minutes and cook for3 - 7 minutes.

Add water and stir in the scotch bonnets. Remove and blend after 3 minutes. Pass through a colander and add to the soup.

Add more water to the level you want.

Add crayfish,  chili pepper, and salt to taste.

Cover the pot and leave to boil for 5 minutes and the pepper soup is ready to be served

