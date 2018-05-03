Here’s the breakdown of jobs created by gov’t so far

news

The Akufo-Addo-led government has said that it has created 1 million jobs since they took office in January 2017.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations reiterated this point on Tuesday (May 1, 2018), at the launch of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NaBCo) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah said that: “This happened within the formal economy. So what happened within the informal economy is not even accounted for here.”

A Deputy Minister for labour Bright Wereko Brobbey said that government has the figures to back their claim.

Meanwhile, Accra-based Starr FM, obtained a list of the one million jobs that the government boasts to have created upon assumption of office some 16 months ago.