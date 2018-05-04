Home > News > Business >

Customer Care How a Vodafone staff saved relative of Prez Kufuor’s life

A regular cursory offer of assistance to a customer became a life saving moment for Mr Kufuor.

  • Published:
play
A customer care agent with the SME Enterprise team of Vodafone saved the life of a cousin of former President J.A Kufuor when she called him for a cursory offer of assistance to a customer.

Andrew Kufuor who is a Vodafone customer received a call from Eunice Ampomah-Manu last week during a routine customer check-up.

Whilst they were talking Mr Kufuor suffered an attack. He could not breath properly and therefore told Eunice he was dying.

Even though, Eunice was panicking she kept her composure and continued to keep Mr Kufuor on the line for about 10 minutes. During that time, she got Mr Kufuor to give her his wife’s number.

Eunice called Mr Kufuor’s wife, who rushed home and took him to a hospital nearby for medical attention.

Eunice later called Mr Kufuor to check on him.

To show appreciation for such a kind act, Mr Kufuor came personally to the Vodafone office to thank Eunice.

“I was helpless. Her call came in good time and I really want to thank her for what she did. She saved my life. Without that, I perhaps wouldn’t be here today,” he said.

Yolanda Cuba, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, said:

“Providing unmatched customer experience is what we stand for. It is not mere rhetoric; it is a way of life for us and the value system of our business. We really care for each and every one of our customers and we will never renege on this.”

