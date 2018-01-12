It is illegal to buy from unauthorised places

news

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has disclosed that they may start arresting buyers who patronise the services of traders selling at unauthorised places in the city.

He was speaking to journalists after a demolition exercise to get rid of traders selling at unapproved places in the city.

He argued that the AMA Hawkers bye-laws of 2011 applied to sellers as well as buyers. He called on the members of the general public to be conversant with the law.

“Everybody, therefore, must bear in mind to comply with the law to avoid being arrested.”

He explained that the decongestion and demolition are in phases. The first two phases involved the seizure of wares and the third and fourth phases consist the arrest of traders and buyers respectively.

The AMA started its demolition exercise from Monday to remove illegal structures sited at unauthorized places within the metropolis.

On Thursday (January 11, 2018) the AMA removed illegal structures located along the railway line close to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.

The squatters were not happy with the exercise because they said they were not given enough time to relocate.

However, Mr Sowah explained that the Ghana Railway Company, which owns the land, had formally asked the AMA to decongest the area, in line with the revamping of the railway system.

“The land belongs to the Ghana Railway Company Limited and the Minister of Railway Development has assured us that they would fence the property to prevent a slum from springing up,” he said.