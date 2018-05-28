Home > News > Business >

Transportation fares haven’t been increased – GPRTU


Fare Hikes Transportation fares haven’t been increased – GPRTU

The National Vice-President of the GPRTU Robert Sarbah said even though there are plans to increase fares, they will only do so “at any given time when it becomes possible.”

  • Published:
Trotro play

Trotro
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) has denied rumours that it has increased transport fares.

The National Vice-President of the GPRTU Robert Sarbah told Accra-based Class FM even though there are plans to increase fares, they will only do so “at any given time when it becomes possible.”

His comments come after the members of the Concerned Drivers Association and True Drivers Union announced a 10 percent increase in fares effective, Monday, May 28, 2018.

READ ALSO: GPHA staff demands removal of Mac Manu

According to the groups, the increase has become necessary due to the “rapid and insensitive increase in fuel prices in recent times.”

The groups said they have no option than to “share this unwarranted burden put on us by the government with our customers.”

They, therefore, called on passengers to cooperate with the drivers in this regard.

READ ALSO: Oil is Ghana’s second largest export earner – BoG report

However, Mr Sarbah said he does not know the leaders and members of these 2 driver groups.

“I’ve heard of True Drivers Union and Concerned Drivers Association but actually, I don’t know their leadership or anything about them. I’ve heard they have increased their transport fares but we the GPRTU, Progressive Transport Owners' Association (PROTOA), and other transport organisations, have not come out with any increases in lorry fares.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Telecom Sector: Opposition MP behind Kelni GVG- report Telecom Sector Opposition MP behind Kelni GVG- report
Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority: GPHA staff demands removal of Mac Manu Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority GPHA staff demands removal of Mac Manu
$179m KelniGVG Deal: GVGKelni registered to import cement, chamber pot, other goods $179m KelniGVG Deal GVGKelni registered to import cement, chamber pot, other goods
Joseph Siaw Agyepong: Preach wealth and possession to your congregations, Jospong urges the clergy Joseph Siaw Agyepong Preach wealth and possession to your congregations, Jospong urges the clergy
Cylinder Circulation Policy: LPG operators call off strike Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG operators call off strike
Nana Appiah Mensah: Menzgold to open a new branch in Spain Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to open a new branch in Spain

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between Ghana And Kelni GVGbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to open a new branch in Spainbullet
4 $179m KelniGVG Deal GVGKelni registered to import cement, chamber...bullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
6 Telecom Sector Opposition MP behind Kelni GVG- reportbullet
7 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders...bullet
8 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss dares BoG to prove...bullet
9 Royal Wedding Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding...bullet
10 Joseph Siaw Agyepong Preach wealth and possession to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

Capital Requirement BoG to take final decision on struggling local banks in July
President Akufo-Addo
Banking In Ghana Work without fear or favour - President tells BoG
Oil In Ghana Oil is Ghana’s second largest export earner – BoG report
Ken Ofori-Atta adjudged African Finance Minister of the year