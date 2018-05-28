Transportation fares haven’t been increased – GPRTU

news

The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) has denied rumours that it has increased transport fares.

The National Vice-President of the GPRTU Robert Sarbah told Accra-based Class FM even though there are plans to increase fares, they will only do so “at any given time when it becomes possible.”

His comments come after the members of the Concerned Drivers Association and True Drivers Union announced a 10 percent increase in fares effective, Monday, May 28, 2018.

According to the groups, the increase has become necessary due to the “rapid and insensitive increase in fuel prices in recent times.”

The groups said they have no option than to “share this unwarranted burden put on us by the government with our customers.”

They, therefore, called on passengers to cooperate with the drivers in this regard.

However, Mr Sarbah said he does not know the leaders and members of these 2 driver groups.

“I’ve heard of True Drivers Union and Concerned Drivers Association but actually, I don’t know their leadership or anything about them. I’ve heard they have increased their transport fares but we the GPRTU, Progressive Transport Owners' Association (PROTOA), and other transport organisations, have not come out with any increases in lorry fares.”