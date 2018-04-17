Home > News > Local >

President orders spot fines against road traffic offenders


Road Accidents President orders spot fines against road traffic offenders

In a statement signed by a Deputy Information Minister Curtis Perry Okudzeto, he said the President by an executive order has also approved an additional GHC6.5million from the Road Fund to be released to the National Road Safety Commission to scale up its road safety public education.

  • Published:
President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo has announced a three-tier approach, as part of measures to curb the increasing cases of road accidents in the country.

These measures include the introduction of spot fines by the Police and provision of funds.

In addition, the Ghana Highway Authority, Department of Urban Roads and Department of Feeder Roads will receive at least GHC335 million yearly to provide signage and road markings on roads that are over three years old.

All these measures were suggested by a three-man Committee formed by the President to come up with an action plan to curb the road accident menace.

Other measures are that the Motor, Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police has been given the green light to introduce spot fines by automation of its operations.

The MTTD is also expected to partner with private towing companies and the Nationwide Traffic Management and Enforcement Limited to vigorously enforce the country’s road regulations.

These measures are being implanted after the increasing rate of road accidents recently.

In 2017, a total of 2,076 people were killed in road accidents across the country.

As of January 2018, 180 people had lost their lives through road accidents. The figure according to officials, was an increase of 14,3 percent from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 18 people lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday dawn when two vehicles crashed head on the Yapei-Buipe stretch of the Tamale-Kumasi Highways.

