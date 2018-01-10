24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A total of 2,076 people died in road traffic accidents in 2017, data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has revealed.

This figure is eight people less than the 2,084 people killed in 2016.

According to the data, 514 females, comprising 379 above 18 years and 135 below 18 years, were killed in 2017.

Also, 1,562 males, made up of 1,369 persons above 18 years and 193 people below 18 years, died last year.

There were 3,300 pedestrian knockdowns last year. Out of this number, 879 were killed while 2,421 survived their injuries.

The total number of motor vehicles involved in an accident was 20,444, and this comprised 8,080 commercial vehicles, 8,877 private vehicles, and 3,487 motorcycles.

The number of motorcycles involved in accidents recorded in 2017 was 3,487, with Eastern Region topping the regional breakdown of deaths.

The regional breakdown of persons killed from highest to lowest is Eastern – 374; Ashanti – 335; Accra – 296; Brong Ahafo – 253; Central – 193; Northern – 136; Tema – 125; Western – 125; Volta – 120; Upper West – 61; and Upper East – 58.

The regional breakdown of pedestrian knockdowns are Accra – 1,196; Tema – 200; Eastern – 404; Central – 307; Western – 161; Ashanti – 652; Volta – 150; Northern – 47; Upper West – 16; Upper East – 29; and Brong Ahafo – 138.

For the regional breakdown of pedestrians killed, the figures are Accra – 238; Tema – 61; Eastern – 131; Central – 91; Western – 57; Ashanti – 129; Volta – 49; Northern – 37; Upper West – eight; Upper East – 12; and Brong Ahafo – 66.

Meanwhile, Accra topped the regional breakdown of motor vehicle accidents with 8,893; Ashanti – 3,551; Eastern – 1,724; Tema – 1,510; Central – 1,422; Volta – 823; Western – 781; Brong Ahafo – 722; Northern – 467; Upper East – 330; and Upper West – 221.