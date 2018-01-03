Home > News > Local >

Tall Buildings :  Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghana


Tall Buildings Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghana

Ghana has quite a number of skyscrapers but not up to 50 floors.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Skyscrapers are very common in the United States of America, Asia and other parts of the continent.

Tall buildings are becoming a preferred infrastructure for both developed and developing countries.

The tallest building in the world is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai with 163 floors (828m) with the Shangai Tower in China being the next with 121 floors.

READ ALSO: 17 interesting facts about tourism and travel in general

When it comes to Africa it is the Great Mosque of Algiers (270 floors), other tall buildings in Africa are the Ponte City Apartment (173m) and Carlton Culture (223m) both in South Africa.

When you come to Ghana, we have quite a number of them, but not up to 50 floors.

Here's a list of skyscrapers in Ghana.

1. Villagio Vista, Alto

Villagio Vista, Alto is the tallest skyscraper in Ghana currently. The Villagio Vista, Alto is a residential facility with 27 floors.

Just like the Villagio Vista, Azure, this building structure is also managed by Trassaco. And they can all be found in the same vicinity, Tetteh Quarshie, Accra.

play

 

2. Villagio Vista, Azure

Villagio Vista, Azure is also managed by Trassacco. It’s the 2nd tallest build in Ghana with 18 floors. The Red Structure as it is called because of its red painting is not just tall but also very beautiful. It’s located at Tetteh Quarshie, Accra.

READ ALSO: Top 8 places in Ghana to spend your Christmas

play

 

3. World Trade Centre, Accra

The World Trade Centre, Accra is the third tallest building in Ghana. It’s occupied by the World Trade Center. It also serves offices for other businesses and financial institutions. It’s 17 storey building located in Accra Central.

play

 

4. Heritage Towers

Heritage Towers is located at the Ambassadorial Enclave in Ridge. It’s the 4th tallest building in Ghana with 16 Storey building structure. Several financial institutions and business offices can be located at the Heritage Towers at Ridge.

play

 

5. Ridge Towers

The Ridge Towers just like the Cedi House is located in the Central Business District of Accra. It houses not just financial institutions but also has several businesses. It was built in 2005 and it’s a 15 storey building structure.

play

 

6. Cedi House

Located at the Business District of Accra, the Cedi House is 14 storey building structure. The Ghana Stock Exchange and the annex of Bank of Ghana can be found in Cedi House.

play

 

7. Chateau Towers

Known as the Chateau Towers, a French word which translates as castle towers, the colourful three-block apartment, being put up by Hollywood International Developers Ltd.

The 13 floors, 120-apartment project, which occupies a 1.2 acre land and dwarfs all other buildings around it, contrasts largely with its immediate surroundings.

play

 

8. Premier Towers

Premier Towers is situated in the regional capital of Ghana. It’s near National Theatre and the SSNIT House. The skyscraper is 46 metres and has 13 floors. It houses Zenith Bank and Societe Generale.

play

 

9. VRA House

The House is owned by the Volta River Authority (VRA), the institution empowered to provide the nation with electricity. It serves as the Head Office of the VRA. It is 43 metres high and 12 Storey building structure.

play

 

10. Villagio Vista, Aqua

Located at Tetteh Quarshie near Accra Mall, the Villagio Vista, Aqua is the 10th tallest building in Ghana. Villagio Vista, Aqua is managed by Trasacco Estates and its a residential facility with 12 floors.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

In Ashanti Region: Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates In Ashanti Region Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates
Free SHS: Forget Free SHS Critics, we support you – Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo Free SHS Forget Free SHS Critics, we support you – Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
Development Assistance: Ghana to lose $724m if Trump cuts aid to countries over UN Jerusalem vote Development Assistance Ghana to lose $724m if Trump cuts aid to countries over UN Jerusalem vote
Rev Owusu Bempah: Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018 Rev Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
Bantama Gang-Rape: Court orders for school records of Bantama gang-rape suspects Bantama Gang-Rape Court orders for school records of Bantama gang-rape suspects
TV Licence: Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw TV Licence Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw

Recommended Videos

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah: Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
Education: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university education Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university education
TV License Fee: TV license fees will extend to mobile consumers - GBC Boss TV License Fee TV license fees will extend to mobile consumers - GBC Boss



Top Articles

1 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
2 Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind NPP posterbullet
3 5 reasons GBC mustn't get a cedi from TV licence fees - Bright Simonsbullet
4 Rebuttal Police officer rubbishes Owusu Bempah's 2018 death propheciesbullet
5 In Accra Notorious church thief finally grabbed on New Year's Evebullet
6 In Central Region Police constable suspected to be armed...bullet
7 GPRTU Transport fares to go up soonbullet
8 TV Licence Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is...bullet
9 New Year Babies Ghana welcomes over 2,400 babies on New...bullet
10 Tall Buildings Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghanabullet

Related Articles

TV Licence We won't allow 'commercial broadcaster' GBC to levy us - Sam George
Sad News Truck kills Chief Imam in Upper West Region
In Kumasi Bank staff shoots suspected armed robber dead
In Ho Fire ravages shops at Ho Central Market
In Bantama Bantama gang-rape suspects back to court today
Perez Chapel Agyinasare marks 35 years in ministry with miracle festival
Decongestion Exercise AMA to decongest Accra
In Central Region Police constable suspected to be armed robber pulls gun on colleague
In Accra Notorious church thief finally grabbed on New Year's Eve
Rebuttal Police officer rubbishes Owusu Bempah's 2018 death prophecies

Top Videos

1 Finally! Churches to pay taxbullet
2 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university...bullet
3 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
4 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
5 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
6 Video I know people at the presidency who are homosexuals -...bullet
7 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold...bullet
8 Register MPs who absented themselves from Parliamentbullet
9 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
10 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet

Local

TV Licence We won't allow 'commercial broadcaster' GBC to levy us - Sam George
Sad News Truck kills Chief Imam in Upper West Region
In Ho Fire ravages shops at Ho Central Market
In Kumasi Bank staff shoots suspected armed robber dead