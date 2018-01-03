Tall Buildings :  Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghana

news

Skyscrapers are very common in the United States of America, Asia and other parts of the continent.

Tall buildings are becoming a preferred infrastructure for both developed and developing countries.

The tallest building in the world is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai with 163 floors (828m) with the Shangai Tower in China being the next with 121 floors.

When it comes to Africa it is the Great Mosque of Algiers (270 floors), other tall buildings in Africa are the Ponte City Apartment (173m) and Carlton Culture (223m) both in South Africa.

When you come to Ghana, we have quite a number of them, but not up to 50 floors.

Here's a list of skyscrapers in Ghana.

1. Villagio Vista, Alto

Villagio Vista, Alto is the tallest skyscraper in Ghana currently. The Villagio Vista, Alto is a residential facility with 27 floors.

Just like the Villagio Vista, Azure, this building structure is also managed by Trassaco. And they can all be found in the same vicinity, Tetteh Quarshie, Accra.

2. Villagio Vista, Azure

Villagio Vista, Azure is also managed by Trassacco. It’s the 2nd tallest build in Ghana with 18 floors. The Red Structure as it is called because of its red painting is not just tall but also very beautiful. It’s located at Tetteh Quarshie, Accra.

3. World Trade Centre, Accra

The World Trade Centre, Accra is the third tallest building in Ghana. It’s occupied by the World Trade Center. It also serves offices for other businesses and financial institutions. It’s 17 storey building located in Accra Central.

4. Heritage Towers

Heritage Towers is located at the Ambassadorial Enclave in Ridge. It’s the 4th tallest building in Ghana with 16 Storey building structure. Several financial institutions and business offices can be located at the Heritage Towers at Ridge.

5. Ridge Towers

The Ridge Towers just like the Cedi House is located in the Central Business District of Accra. It houses not just financial institutions but also has several businesses. It was built in 2005 and it’s a 15 storey building structure.

6. Cedi House

Located at the Business District of Accra, the Cedi House is 14 storey building structure. The Ghana Stock Exchange and the annex of Bank of Ghana can be found in Cedi House.

7. Chateau Towers

Known as the Chateau Towers, a French word which translates as castle towers, the colourful three-block apartment, being put up by Hollywood International Developers Ltd.

The 13 floors, 120-apartment project, which occupies a 1.2 acre land and dwarfs all other buildings around it, contrasts largely with its immediate surroundings.

8. Premier Towers

Premier Towers is situated in the regional capital of Ghana. It’s near National Theatre and the SSNIT House. The skyscraper is 46 metres and has 13 floors. It houses Zenith Bank and Societe Generale.

9. VRA House

The House is owned by the Volta River Authority (VRA), the institution empowered to provide the nation with electricity. It serves as the Head Office of the VRA. It is 43 metres high and 12 Storey building structure.

10. Villagio Vista, Aqua

Located at Tetteh Quarshie near Accra Mall, the Villagio Vista, Aqua is the 10th tallest building in Ghana. Villagio Vista, Aqua is managed by Trasacco Estates and its a residential facility with 12 floors.