Charlotte Osei’s IG page has all the responses she can ever give


After President Akufo-Addo fired Charlotte Osei and 2 of her deputies she has updated her Instagram page with photos and captions that may be seen as subtle responses to all that is happening.

play
The dismissed Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei is one of the active public servants on Instagram.

After President Akufo-Addo fired her and 2 of her deputies she has updated her Instagram page with photos and captions that may be seen as subtle responses to all that is happening around her.

In her first update a day after she was sacked she posted a caption of Psalm 124, appreciating God’s faithfulness and mercy.

play

 

On that same day, after the sudden demise of the former Vice President, she posted an image of Kwesi Bokoe Amissah-Arthur describing him as a gentleman.

play

 

Two days after her dismissal, she posted a photo of herself and attached a press release.

In the statement, she said that Ghanaians should mourn Mr Amissah-Arthur for now and added that she will speak at the right time.

play

 

On Sunday, July 1, 2018, she posted a photo of her in a white dress ready for church.

In her caption, she showed she was thankful for a new month and was expecting bigger and better things to happen in July.

play

 

Her captions so far can be said to be a subtle way of sending messages to the general public.

