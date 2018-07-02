Charlotte Osei’s IG page has all the responses she can ever give

After President Akufo-Addo fired Charlotte Osei and 2 of her deputies she has updated her Instagram page with photos and captions that may be seen as subtle responses to all that is happening.
In her first update a day after she was sacked she posted a caption of Psalm 124, appreciating God’s faithfulness and mercy.
On that same day, after the sudden demise of the former Vice President, she posted an image of Kwesi Bokoe Amissah-Arthur describing him as a gentleman.
Two days after her dismissal, she posted a photo of herself and attached a press release.
In the statement, she said that Ghanaians should mourn Mr Amissah-Arthur for now and added that she will speak at the right time.
On Sunday, July 1, 2018, she posted a photo of her in a white dress ready for church.
In her caption, she showed she was thankful for a new month and was expecting bigger and better things to happen in July.
Her captions so far can be said to be a subtle way of sending messages to the general public.