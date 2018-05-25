Home > News > Politics >

BOST MD Alfred Obeng suing NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for GHC5M defamation


BOST MD Alfred Obeng suing NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for GHC5M defamation

Mr Gyamfi, according to the suit cited by Pulse Ghana, also seeks to restrain the NDC activists from making further disparaging remarks about the BOST MD and his company Approacher’s Group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Sammy Gyamfi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Alfred Obeg, is suing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator Sammy Gyamfi for defamation.

READ MORE: You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi warns police chief

Mr Gyamfi, according to the suit cited by Pulse Ghana, also seeks to restrain the NDC activists from making further disparaging remarks about the BOST MD and his company Approacher’s Group.

The suit was filed on May 24, 2018 at the Kumasi High Court.

The suit says Mr Gyamfi on 19th April, 2018 alluded on Adom TV’s ‘Badwam’ that the BOST MD was a ‘thief’.

Sammy Gyamfi while contributing to a discussion on the show on the issue of double salary made claims which the plaintiff has interpreted in English to mean that he, Alfred Obeng is “….stealing at or from BOST however, Martin Amidu had turned a blind eye to that but he is showing in the double salary matter….”

According to Mr Obeng, these words had the intent to libel or defame him despite Sammy Gyamfi knowing “they were reckless, not caring, whether they were true or false,”.

He said further claimed in his suit that the words has caused grave damage to his reputation and could result in his removal as the Managing Director of BOST. He said the statement has also caused great damage to the corporate image of Approacher’s Group of companies.

The corporate image of BOST, Alfred Obeng said has also been damnified by the conduct of the defendant.

He is thus demanding that he be paid GHC 3,000,000 as compensation for the damage done to his professional image and the psychological stress and embarrassment suffered. He is also seeking to be paid GHC 2,000,000.00 as damage to his social reputation.

READ MORE: Exton to drag government to court over withdrawal of exploration permit

He also prayed the court to place an “injunction restraining the defendant whether by himself, his servants or agents or otherwise from further uttering, broadcasting, or causing to be published or broadcast, words or any words and images in any manner whatsoever either directly or indirectly implying or suggesting that plaintiff was a thief, engaging in rampant thievery at BOST, a criminal engaging in criminal activity.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Undercover Journalism: Anas should be arrested - Odike Undercover Journalism Anas should be arrested - Odike
Allegations: CID investigation of Nyantakyi over Anas exposé bogus - Asiedu Nketia Allegations CID investigation of Nyantakyi over Anas exposé bogus - Asiedu Nketia
Politics In Ghana: "Kufuor is evil, Mahama a rogue" - Rawlings Politics In Ghana "Kufuor is evil, Mahama a rogue" - Rawlings
Kotoka International Airport: Mahama accused of inflating cost of terminal 3 project Kotoka International Airport Mahama accused of inflating cost of terminal 3 project
Polls: 2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns Polls 2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns
NPP Stalwart: Akufo-Addo mourns Appiah Menka NPP Stalwart Akufo-Addo mourns Appiah Menka

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama Breaking News Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama
Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbinbullet
2 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative videobullet
3 Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest -...bullet
4 Corruption Allegations CID invites Deputy Minister of Roads...bullet
5 Allegations Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A...bullet
6 CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi...bullet
7 Law Suit NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on...bullet
8 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking...bullet
9 NPP Race Bawumia is the best to take over from Nana Addo...bullet
10 Employment I have secured 700 jobs for my people - Ken...bullet

Related Articles

Mass Failure AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure
Bar Exams Law students were deliberately failed - Muntaka
Foreign Aid Akufo-Addo now believes in China than Ghana - Exton Cubic PRO
Choices Sammy Awuku chooses party work over deputy ministerial position
Show of Power You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi warns police chief
Mining In Ghana Exton Cubic losing $40,000 daily due to seizure
Mining In Ghana Exton to drag government to court over withdrawal of exploration permit
$217m Opuni Saga AgriCult’s fertiliser “very effective” – Cocoa farmers, agro-chemical sellers

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet

Politics

Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo with MP for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak
Anas exposé NDC MP mounts pressure on Anthony Karbo to resign
Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George
Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
Anas Saga Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho
Kwame A Plus
Allegations Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus