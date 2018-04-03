Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels on DStv and GOtv

news

Eighteen countries across the continent, including Ghana, will compete at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia starting on April 4. 18 countries, 18 sports codes, 275 medals.

SuperSport hots up with live broadcast of the 21st Commonwealth Games this April!

The Ghanaian contingent comprises 72 athletes, comprising a hockey team, athletes, swimmers, a shooting team, badminton players, boxers, table tennis players and some para-athletes.

According to Cecil Sunkwa Mill, General Manager, MultiChoice Ghana, “SuperSport, the World of Champions guarantees an exhilarating viewing experience, having secured exclusive pay television broadcast rights for the games across Sub-Saharan Africa.” Whether on the track, field or court, don’t miss world class athletes like Olympic champion Caster Semenya, Blessing Okagbare and the sensational 400m runner Rafiatu Nuhu from Ghana as she stun’s the world with her speed, he added.

SuperSport will have four dedicated DStv channels SS11, SS12, SS13 and SS14 across the packages note our lenses will be focussing on the African atheletes for home fan to closely follow their exploits. Our GOtv subscribers will have two channels (Select 3 and Select 1) and Maximo are all set to share moments of the Commonwealth Games.

Great expectations from Nigeria’s Glasgow star, Okagbare, who will be steel-eyed as she looks to defend her sprint double, while Kenya pins hope on twin-force Helen Obiri (5000m) and Conseslus Kipruto (3000m).

Nijel Amos (800m Botswana) has the odds stacked in his favour, as world record holder David Rudisha skips these Games. For Botswana, this could be big, especially as Babaloki Thebe and Isaac Makwala are poised to battle it out for the 400m gold.

With African medal hopes high for athletics, netball, rugby and swimming, the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, April 4 (9:55 am) promises to set the stage for fireworks on the field. The Closing Ceremony is scheduled for April 15 (10:25 am).