Andre & Jordan Ayew crushed by Manchester City


English Premier League Andre & Jordan Ayew crushed by Manchester City

  Published:
play Mendy in action with Swansea City's Andre Ayew as he completes his comeback from a serious knee ligament injury
Ghanaian duo, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne was the star of the show as the new Premier League champions outclassed the Swans at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian scored a 25-yard screamer on the same day that he could be crowned PFA Player of the Year, an award he is vying for with Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were also on the scoresheet as the Citizens moved onto 90 points - five short of Chelsea's all-time Premier League high total with three games to play.

