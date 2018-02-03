Emmanuel Boateng scores as Levante hold Real Madrid

news

Ghanaian youth Emmanuel Boateng was on the scoresheet for Levante's 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in Saturday night's La Liga clash.

The 21-year-old stroked the ball into the bottom corner of the net after Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas had been forced to come out of his goal to save from Jose Morales.

Sergio Ramos, back from injury, opened the scoring with a header in the 11th minute from Toni Kroos’s corner, but Boateng equalised shortly before halftime when he slotted home from the edge of the area after Navas had denied Jose Luis Morales.

Isco, brought on for the ineffective Gareth Bale, looked to have earned Madrid the three points when he slammed home in the 81st minute but Pazzini, on loan from Verona, had the final say.

The 33-year-old’s late strike denied Madrid the chance to move above Valencia and go third, with Los Blancos left 18 points behind their rivals and unbeaten league leaders Barcelona.