Home > Sports > Football >

Emmanuel Boateng scores as Levante hold Real Madrid


La Liga Emmanuel Boateng scores as Levante hold Real Madrid

  • Published:
play Emmanuel Boateng challenges for the ball with Sergio Ramos
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian youth Emmanuel Boateng was on the scoresheet for Levante's 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in Saturday night's La Liga clash.

The 21-year-old stroked the ball into the bottom corner of the net after Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas had been forced to come out of his goal to save from Jose Morales.

Sergio Ramos, back from injury, opened the scoring with a header in the 11th minute from Toni Kroos’s corner, but Boateng equalised shortly before halftime when he slotted home from the edge of the area after Navas had denied Jose Luis Morales.

Isco, brought on for the ineffective Gareth Bale, looked to have earned Madrid the three points when he slammed home in the 81st minute but Pazzini, on loan from Verona, had the final say.

The 33-year-old’s late strike denied Madrid the chance to move above Valencia and go third, with Los Blancos left 18 points behind their rivals and unbeaten league leaders Barcelona.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Guardiola defends sub snub amid City injury crisis Football Guardiola defends sub snub amid City injury crisis
Football: Moroccan Feddal suffers injury, could miss World Cup Football Moroccan Feddal suffers injury, could miss World Cup
Football: Friends reunited as Wenger salutes Arsenal new boys Football Friends reunited as Wenger salutes Arsenal new boys
Football: Inter jeered at San Siro after Crotone draw Football Inter jeered at San Siro after Crotone draw
Football: Inter jeered at San Siro after Crotone draw Football Inter jeered at San Siro after Crotone draw
Serie A: Afriyie Acquah scores, sees red in Torino draw Serie A Afriyie Acquah scores, sees red in Torino draw

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Andre Ayew rejoins Swansea from West Ham for club-record £18m fee English Premier League Andre Ayew rejoins Swansea from West Ham for club-record £18m fee
Video: Top 5 Africans to play for Arsenal Video Top 5 Africans to play for Arsenal
English Premier League: Olivier Giroud completes transfer to Chelsea from Arsenal English Premier League Olivier Giroud completes transfer to Chelsea from Arsenal



Top Articles

1 Herbert Addo Police arrest daughters of former Asante Kotoko coachbullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder arrested for defiling...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew reveals why he couldn’t succeed...bullet
4 Unbelievable Player pulls gun on coach over lack of playing timebullet
5 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers Ghana beat Djibouti 9-0...bullet
6 Infamous Handball Suarez tells Pique why he prevented Ghana...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here is the reason why Swansea City...bullet
8 Breaking News Augsburg terminate Daniel Opare's contractbullet
9 Kotoko vs Host Elmina Sharks Fixtures for StarTimes GFA...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien signs for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
4 Video Ronaldinho retires from footballbullet
5 Football Premier League team of the weekbullet
6 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
7 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
8 Video Top 15 greatest Floyd Mayweather knockoutsbullet
9 How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of...bullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo challenges for a high ball with Levante's Sergio Postigo during the sides' 2-2 draw on Saturday
Football Pazzini late show sees Real Madrid held at Levante
Samuel Tetteh Ghanaian winger scores for Lask Linz in Austrian Bundesliga
Sudan have had an impressive run at the African Nations Championship in Morocco
Football CHAN surprise side Sudan finish third again
Neymar celebrates with his team-mates after scoring PSG's second goal in their 3-0 win at Lille
Football Neymar, PSG begin vital month in style