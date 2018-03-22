Jon Benjamin shades Kwesi Nyantakyi over England and Scottish FA comments

news

Former UK High Commissioner to Ghana Jon Benjamin has thrown shades at the Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

On Monday, the nation's football governing body had told the media that the English and Scottish FA wrote to the Ghana FA to learn how their flawless registration works.

The CAF 1st vice president has not had it easy as football aficionados have ridiculed him for the claim.

And Jon Benjamin, who is known to pick on issues concerning the GFA, took to Twitter to jab Nyantakyi, stating that the English FA wrote to the Ghana FA to know why Nyantakyi didn’t take legal action against UK media outlets that implicated him in match-fixing allegations.

Perhaps they want to learn why Kwesi Nyantakyi never ultimately took legal action against UK media outlets that implicated him in match-fixing allegations, as he swore he would? Or perhaps to learn about how the concept of someone’s ‘football age’ differs from their real age?

The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, had earlier at his press conference said that FIFA refers countries to Ghana in relation to its registration process.

"English and Scottish FA have written to the Ghana FA to learn how our flawless player registration system works,” Nyantakyi disclosed.

"FIFA refers several countries to Ghana to learn how we are able to register players that has minimized unqualified player issues."

The CAF 1st vice president also talked about the Ghana Premier League's new match centre, online reports and the schedule for StarTimes' TV coverage.