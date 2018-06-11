Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Premier League coaching power boosts England's World Cup chances


Football Premier League coaching power boosts England's World Cup chances

The globalisation of the Premier League is often blamed for hampering home-grown players but the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have played a key role in boosting England's World Cup chances.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola play

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The globalisation of the Premier League is often blamed for hampering home-grown players but the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have played a key role in boosting England's World Cup chances.

Of Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad in Russia, 15 finished in the top four under star managers Guardiola, Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester City smashed a host of Premier League records during their romp to the title, with Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Fabian Delph visibly improving under Guardiola's leadership.

"Absolutely," Delph told AFP when asked if the Catalan was the key to his selection for the England squad. "For me he's a genius."

Naturally a central midfielder, Delph played most of the season at left-back as Guardiola adapted his qualities to a new role.

Harry Kane has developed into a world star under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham play

Harry Kane has developed into a world star under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham

(AFP)

"He's opened my eyes to so much. I never imagined football like Pep did," said Delph. "I'm a very traditionally English guy. I believe in hard work and dedication and giving absolutely everything. You know I'm there to fight, to pick up second balls and be old English style.

"Now it's all about being calm and collected on the ball."

Southgate believes Guardiola was even influencing the game before arriving in England thanks to his great Barcelona team that won two Champions Leagues in four glorious years between 2008 and 2012.

"The impact of seeing that Barcelona team five to seven years ago was enormous," said Southgate.

"He's been an innovator. When I watch kids' football now, when they can get on pitches that aren't flooded or frozen, I see them playing out from the back.

"I don't see (coaches) with heads in their hands saying 'get it forward'. I think that's an impact of his team, with the likes of Andres Iniesta and Xavi."

Pochettino effect

However, Guardiola is not the only coach who has helped England's cause. Stones, Walker and Sterling were already internationals before being taken to the next level by the former Barca and Bayern Munich boss.

By contrast, Tottenham's Pochettino has developed many of Southgate's stars such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli from an earlier stage, transforming them from relative unknowns to big-name players.

Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Kieran Trippier complete England's five-strong Spurs contingent in Russia and have been drilled in many of the same principles of possession football and pressing that Guardiola preaches.

"I learnt a lot in that short time," Kane said of his early days under Pochettino in the Argentine coach's book "Brave New World. "He was a defender himself so he knows what the striker should be doing to gain an edge."

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his England debut in Thursday's 2-0 friendly win over Costa Rica after a breakthrough season under Klopp that ended in a Champions League final against Real Madrid alongside Liverpool captain and England teammate Jordan Henderson.

"As players we're very honoured to be playing under a manager like him, because you learn a lot from him," said Henderson, referring to Klopp's impact.

Mourinho has instilled a defensive discipline in Ashley Young to convert the 32-year-old former winger into a left-back Southgate judged more worthy of a place in his squad than Ryan Bertrand, who started five times in qualifying.

And Jesse Lingard challenges the assertion that Mourinho does not give youth a chance by scoring 13 goals in his best-ever season for Manchester United to make a strong case to start England's Group G opener against Tunisia.

"I always talk about us not getting off the island," said Southgate, referring to England embracing a more continental approach. "So it's great we've had coaches coming on to the island to help us."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: How the World Cup favourites are shaping up Football How the World Cup favourites are shaping up
Football: Messi says Argentina future depends on World Cup Football Messi says Argentina future depends on World Cup
Number 12: Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for life Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for life
Football: 'No chance!' says Troussier as Japan play Russian roulette Football 'No chance!' says Troussier as Japan play Russian roulette
Football: Neymar and Brazil arrive in Russia with World Cup clock ticking down Football Neymar and Brazil arrive in Russia with World Cup clock ticking down
Number 12: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation
Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
4 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for...bullet
5 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
6 GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure activities...bullet
7 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays...bullet
8 Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked...bullet
9 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi used my name ‘falsely’ in Anas’...bullet
10 Anas Exposé 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapongbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Betraying the Gamebullet
8 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Mohamed Salah talks to journalists during a training of Egyptian team at the Akhmat Arena stadium in Grozny
Football 'Excited' Salah misses Egypt's first training session in Russia
France's national football team forward Kylian Mbappe disembarks from a plane after landing at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport in Khimki
Football World Cup hopefuls France arrive in Russia
Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson nearly lost a laptop containing 20 years work
Football Lost bag hiccup delays start of Iceland's World Cup adventure
More than 15,000 volunteers will be involved across the 11 World Cup host cities
Football Russia recruits army of volunteers for World Cup