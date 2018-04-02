Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Elon Musk Makes Light of Tesla's Troubles in April Fool's Tweets


Entertainment Elon Musk makes light of tesla's troubles in april fool's tweets

For the past week, as the electric-car maker Tesla has been buffeted by a barrage of negative news, Elon Musk, its chief executive, has offered no public comments on the company’s shaky finances...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Elon Musk play

Elon Musk

(Mark Brake / Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

He finally responded Sunday — with an April Fool’s joke that the company was going bankrupt.

“Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “So bankrupt, you can’t believe it.”

A follow-up tweet said, “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.” It was accompanied by a photo of Musk, seemingly unconscious, under part of a box on which “Bankwupt!” had been written in marker.

That tweet added, “This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what’s the point? Happy New Month!”

The lighthearted tone of the tweets — which came a few hours after Musk teased “important news” coming soon — contrasted with recent analyst reports that warned of serious financial strains on the company as it struggles to ramp up production of the Model 3, a compact car Musk is counting on to generate revenue.

Last week, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Tesla’s credit rating and said Tesla risked running short of cash by the end of the year. And Tesla shares have lost nearly a quarter of their value since March 12.

Tesla’s Autopilot semiautonomous driver-assistance system has also come under scrutiny. The system was in use when a driver died in a crash in California on March 23. It was at least the third fatal crash to have occurred while Autopilot was deployed.

On Friday, Tesla said the driverhad not heeded several visual and audible warnings to put his hands on the steering wheel before his Model X sport-utility vehicle hit a concrete barrier.

Musk’s tweets did not mention the crash. Tesla representatives did not respond to messages seeking comment Sunday evening.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NEAL E. BOUDETTE © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Arike Ogunbowale's buzzer-beater lifts notre dame to title Entertainment Arike Ogunbowale's buzzer-beater lifts notre dame to title
Entertainment: Steven Bochco, producer of 'hill street blues' and 'nypd blue,' dies at 74 Entertainment Steven Bochco, producer of 'hill street blues' and 'nypd blue,' dies at 74
Entertainment: Mets beat the Cardinals again as Jacob Degrom settles in Entertainment Mets beat the Cardinals again as Jacob Degrom settles in
Entertainment: Michigan ends Loyola-Chicago's wild ride in the final four Entertainment Michigan ends Loyola-Chicago's wild ride in the final four
Entertainment: Villanova rolls over Kansas to reach its second NCAA final in three years Entertainment Villanova rolls over Kansas to reach its second NCAA final in three years
Entertainment: Steal of home adds insult to injuries in Yankees' first loss Entertainment Steal of home adds insult to injuries in Yankees' first loss



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Mets beat the Cardinals again as Jacob Degrom settles inbullet
2 Entertainment UConn is upset by Notre Dame in OT in the women's final fourbullet
3 Entertainment Elon Musk makes light of tesla's troubles in april...bullet
4 Entertainment Actress in 'clueless' drops out of congressional racebullet
5 Entertainment Michigan ends Loyola-Chicago's wild ride in the...bullet
6 Entertainment Arike Ogunbowale's buzzer-beater lifts notre...bullet
7 Entertainment Villanova rolls over Kansas to reach its...bullet
8 Entertainment Rangers' home finale becomes an unexpected...bullet
9 Entertainment Steven Bochco, producer of 'hill street...bullet
10 Entertainment Steal of home adds insult to injuries in...bullet

Related Articles

` The story of how it all began
Tech You can get some 'Mario Kart' in Google Maps starting today (NTDOY, GOOG, GOOGL)
Finance The 27 scariest moments of the financial crisis
Tech It seems to be incredibly easy to fool the Samsung Galaxy S8's iris scanner
Peugeot France probes carmaking giant over emissions cheating
Opinion What to do if you've got lots of company stock
Opinion Why this tech executive says her plan to disrupt education is different
Entertainment 'Black Panther' Brings Hope, Hype and Pride
Opinion Tesla's Radical New Pay Deal for Musk: All or Nothing
Politics Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hinted that the US may strike Syria again over new reports of chemical weapons

Entertainment

In Munich and Stuttgart, directors give the classics a twist
Entertainment In Munich and Stuttgart, directors give the classics a twist
Giancarlo Stanton Blasts 2 Home Runs in Yankees' Opener
Entertainment Giancarlo Stanton blasts 2 home runs in Yankees' opener
null
Entertainment Mets start a new era with a win, and some hope
A subway control tower in Manhattan where workers control the system’s antiquated signals, on FEb. 26, 2017. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s data on how often signals fail is quixotic. One place routinely reports when signals are on the fritz: @NYCTSubway, its Twitter account.
Entertainment Turning to twitter to track signal delays on subway