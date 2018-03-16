news

On the same day, the company sent a memo to employees disclosing internal complaints about workplace behavior, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The memo, which was written by Mark Parker, the chief executive, does not detail the nature of the complaints or whom they concern, according to excerpts from the memo published by the magazine Fast Company.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve become aware of reports of behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment at a time when we are accelerating our transition to the next stage of growth and advancing our culture,” Mr. Parker wrote. “This disturbs and saddens me.”

Nike will conduct a review of its human resources systems, encourage its employees to report misbehavior and invest more in diversity efforts, Parker wrote. He added that he had decided to reorganize his leadership to “allow for closer management and a sharper focus on our culture.”

In both the memo and the company’s public announcement, Parker said Edwards was relinquishing his position as Nike’s brand president and would retire in August. Edwards, who has been with Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, since he joined as a regional marketing manager in 1992, will serve as an adviser to Parker until then.

Parker, who has held his position for more than a decade, will remain in the role past 2020, the company said.

“We are fortunate to have a strong management team in place who is well suited to drive our next stage of growth and to steward and evolve our culture in the future,” Parker said in the public statement, thanking Edwards for his work.

The company, which did not say why Edwards is leaving, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As part of the management shake-up, Parker promoted Elliott Hill, former president of Nike Geographies, to a newly created position, president of the consumer and marketplace division. Hill joined the company in 1988.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

TIFFANY HSU © 2018 The New York Times