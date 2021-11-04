2021 National Essay Competition: Here’s how you can participate

In it’s 8th edition, the competition is keenly contested among students from senior high schools all over the country.

Top three winners of the competition receive bursaries of $5,000; $3,000 and $2,000 respectively as 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes. In addition to this, all 10 finalists of the competition are rewarded with high definition laptops and certificate for participation.

Since 2014, the Bank has funded 21 students through tertiary education with the recent 3 winners about to begin their studies at various tertiary institutions in the country.

Here’s how you can enter:

Applicants should send in handwritten essay entries of not more than seven hundred and fifty words on the selected topic to UBA Foundation.

Applicants must submit their complete contact information (name & address of school, telephone number, residential and email addresses).

Applicants must attach photocopies of their original birth certificates or international passport data pages.

Applicants must be Senior High School students schooling in Ghana. The educational grant is only applicable to applications who intend to study in an African University.

Pulse Ghana

Entries received for the competition will be reviewed by a distinguished panel of judges made up of professors from reputable Nigerian Universities, who will then shortlist 12 essays for further assessment.

Following this, a second round of competition will involve the 12 finalists who will write a second supervised essay from which three best essays will be selected as the overall winners from the 12 finalists emerged from the first round of the competition