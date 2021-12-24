AirtelTigo ‘To Gu Me So’ promo ends, winners to receive prizes in January 2022

The ‘To Gu Me So’ promotion created a lot of buzz in the last quarter of 2021 as thousands of AirtelTigo customers got rewarded for just doing more activities on the network. Customers were rewarded every hour, day, week, and month with great prizes including airtime, data and most importantly cash.

The promo which was launched in October to show appreciation to customers, falls in line with the company’s vision of making life better for its customers.

Chief Marketing officer, Atul Narain Singh, at AirtelTigo commented about the end of ‘To Gu Me So’, saying, “We are very impressed with the overall performance of the ‘To Gu Me So’ promo throughout the promo duration. Ghanaians really embraced the promo as the number of customer participation across the country was encouraging. As a brand, the smiles we have put on the faces of our cherished customers for their unwavering loyalty and commitment to the network is rewarding.”

“We have rewarded over fifty thousand customers across the country with data, airtime and cash to the tune of well over One Million Ghana cedis. AirtelTigo would like to thank all customers once again for participating in the To Gu Me So Promotion.”

He reiterated that AirtelTigo remains committed to making life simple for all its customers and the just ended “To Gu Me So” promo is a testament of pursuing that very goal.