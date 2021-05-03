Black Pearls Crowned Central Region Women's Champions

We were graced by the presence of MP Elect of Entebbe Municipality Hon. Michael Kakembo aka Mbwatekamwa who appreciated the teams for exhibiting sportsmanship during and after the tournaments. "I’m very happy to have got the chance to watch women’s rugby in my area and I pledge to support the efforts of all stakeholders ensuring that this game is played well and safely." -Hon Michael Kakembo. He also noted that he is aware of the land grabbers who plan to take the land where the rugby ground is and promised to protect the sport at all costs.