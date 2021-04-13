RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Brabantse Pijl opens the road to Ardennes Classics

Authors:

APO Importer

Brabantse Pijl has traditionally been the transitional classic between the cobbled classics of West Flanders, like Gent Wevelgem and Ronde Van Vlaanderen, and the hillier Ardennes classics, like Fleche-Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Team Qhubeka ASSOS

Apo

As the route includes cobbled roads and numerous short climbs ranging between 0.3km - 1.5km in length, Team Qhubeka ASSOS( TeamQhubeka.com ) will take the start with a team suited to the varied terrain. Sander Armee, Connor Brown, Victor Campenaerts, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Andreas Stokbro and Robert Power will be on duty for our South African registered UCI World Team. Thank you to Matt and his daughter for assisting with the announcement(https://bit.ly/3ddCUD2) of our Brabantse Pijl lineup! Aart Vierhouten - Sport Director Brabantse Pijl is an interesting and exciting race, as it provides opportunities to different rider types from potentially multiple race scenarios. What will be important for us is to be part of the racing throughout the 201km, so that we have options for the finale, which will take place over a very difficult and punchy lap around Overijse

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Team Qhubeka ASSOS.

Media Contact: Jean Smyth(Head of Communications) Email: jean@ryder.co.za Mobile: +27 63 4701 1710 or +31625739033

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka ( Qhubeka.org ) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles.People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

All images attached to the press release can be used with the respective image credit in combination to this release.

Media files

Team Qhubeka ASSOS
Team Qhubeka ASSOS Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Trending

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]