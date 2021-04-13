Brabantse Pijl opens the road to Ardennes Classics

As the route includes cobbled roads and numerous short climbs ranging between 0.3km - 1.5km in length, Team Qhubeka ASSOS( TeamQhubeka.com ) will take the start with a team suited to the varied terrain. Sander Armee, Connor Brown, Victor Campenaerts, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Andreas Stokbro and Robert Power will be on duty for our South African registered UCI World Team. Thank you to Matt and his daughter for assisting with the announcement(https://bit.ly/3ddCUD2) of our Brabantse Pijl lineup! Aart Vierhouten - Sport Director Brabantse Pijl is an interesting and exciting race, as it provides opportunities to different rider types from potentially multiple race scenarios. What will be important for us is to be part of the racing throughout the 201km, so that we have options for the finale, which will take place over a very difficult and punchy lap around Overijse