Coronavirus - Botswana: No vaccine manufacturing company has withdrawn from an agreement with Botswana for supply of COVID-19 vaccines

The ministry wishes to state for a fact that it's agreement with Moderna for the supply of 500 000 doses, still stands. The two have a legally binding agreement that remains in force. The ministry further states that it has not reneged on making any payments to the company. Instead, the ministry has paid a total of USD 4, 332, 000 as part payment for the 500 000 doses procured. Payment of the balance is currently being processed. As stated by the Minister of Health and Wellness Hon. Dr Edwin G. Dikoloti in Parliament this morning, the ministry expects delivery of Moderna doses from August 2021.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana