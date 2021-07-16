Coronavirus - Gambia: Press Release on the Introduction of Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine

The Ministry would like to remind those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine that they should not receive a different vaccine apart from AstraZeneca. The Ministry hereby re-assures those who could not get their second eligible dose of AstraZeneca as a result of stock-out, that they will subsequently receive their due dose, as preparations are underway for the availability of more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.
