Coronavirus - Gambia: Press Release on the Introduction of Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine

The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the general public that it will commence introducing the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday 17th July 2021. Due to the limited stock of this vaccine, Sukuta Health Center, located in Sukuta West Coast Region, has been identified for now, as the only site where one can get vaccinated with Sinopharm vaccine. The vaccine will be given on a first come first have basis, thus individuals should rush to the center on Saturday starting 9am to get their shot. For one to be fully protected with the vaccine, individuals need to receive two doses at an interval of 3 - 4 weeks.