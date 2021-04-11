RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (10 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

1,030 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 8,316 tested in 24 hours. Our positivity rate is at 12.4%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 145,184 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,557,704.

Ministry of Health, Kenya

Apo

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (40), 10-19 years (38), 20-29 years (155), 30-39 years (244), 40-49 years (198), 50-59 years (161), 60 and above (194).

Recommended articles

Nairobi has 401 cases, Nakuru 68, Kiambu 64, Kakamega 53, Machakos 51, Mombasa 51, Uasin Gishu 44, Nyeri 35, Kitui 26, Kajiado 24, Kilifi 24, Busia 19, Siaya 19, Nandi 17, Transnzoia 17, Kisumu 16, Nyandarua 15, Kirinyaga 11, Laikipia 9, Kericho 8, Bungoma 7, Mandera 7, Turkana 7, Marsabit 6, Vihiga 5, Homabay 4, Murang’a 4, Taita Taveta 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Baringo 2, Embu 2, Meru 2, Narok 2, Kisii 1, Kwale 1, Migori 1 and Samburu 1.

422 patients have recovered from the disease, 105 from various health facilities, while 317 are from Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 98,605.

21 deaths have been reported in 24 hours with 5 of them having occurred in the last one month and 16 being late death reports having occurred on diverse dates and recorded after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,330.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (3), 50-59 years (2), 60 years and above (15).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (94), 30-39 years (209), 40-49 years (326), 50-59 years (524), 60 years and above (1,115).

A total of 1,616 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,243 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 247 patients are in the ICU, 46 of whom are on ventilatory support &amp; 170 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 259 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 246 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

My sons are womanisers - Afia Schwarzenegger reveals (VIDEO)

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Couple & guests spend wedding night sitting outside as punishment for breaking Covid-19 rules

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

“We’re just maltreating women in the name of polygamy” – Sheikh Tawfik to Muslim men

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

African Couple Cooking