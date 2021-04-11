Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (10 April 2021)

422 patients have recovered from the disease, 105 from various health facilities, while 317 are from Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 98,605.

21 deaths have been reported in 24 hours with 5 of them having occurred in the last one month and 16 being late death reports having occurred on diverse dates and recorded after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,330.