Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (24 March 2021)

184 patients have recovered from the disease, 95 are from the Home Based & Isolation Care while 89 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 90,770.

18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. 1 has occurred in the last 24 hours while 17 are late death reports from facility record audits. The cumulative fatalities is now 2,066. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.