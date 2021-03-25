APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa | PR in Africa, Press Release Distribution, Media Coverage. The latest Africa-related news releases & official statements issued by companies, governments, international organizations, NGOs & the UN.

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (24 March 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Today, 1,540 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 9,348.

Ministry of Health, Kenya

Photo: Apo

Our positivity rate is at 16.5%. From the cases 1,446 are Kenyans while 94 are foreigners.

Recommended articles

Nairobi has 865, Nakuru 139, Machakos 82, Kiambu 76, Kajiado 42, Uasin Gishu 36, Turkana 33, Mombasa 29, Kericho 20, Kisumu 20, Trans Nzoia 17, Kitui 17, Narok 14, Migori 13, Bomet 12, Bungoma 12, Kilifi 12, Nyeri 12, Garissa 12, Nandi 12, Kisii 8, Laikipia 7, Meru 7, Tharaka Nithi 7, Mandera 6, Nyandarua 6, Siaya 4, Kakamega 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Busia 2, Makueni 2, Murang’a 2, Baringo 2, Tana River 1, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kwale 1 and Lamu 1.

184 patients have recovered from the disease, 95 are from the Home Based &amp; Isolation Care while 89 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 90,770.

18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. 1 has occurred in the last 24 hours while 17 are late death reports from facility record audits. The cumulative fatalities is now 2,066. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

1,073 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,315 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 141 patients are in the ICU, 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 99 on supplemental oxygen. 8 patients are on observation.

Another 60 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 48 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“I love her heart and not her looks” – Man says as he flaunts his girlfriend (photos)

By 2045, most men can’t produce viable sperm – Top scientist warns, says human penises are shrinking

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

"I’ll kneel before my husband; I’m not inferior, it's love & affection" – Tanzanian Prez (video)

Counsellor Lutterodt expelled from his church after allegedly impregnating church member and dated 6 women

Mother of Nakeeyat under attack for allegedly bleaching daughter's skin (SCREENSHOTS)

10 famous Ghanaians who went to Achimota School

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians