Coronavirus - The Gambia: Government and Stakeholder Take Stock of The Gambia's COVID-19 Response

The Intra-Action Review brings ten COVID-19 subcommittees to share experiences and analyse the ongoing in-country COVID-19 response. Over 35 participants from government, United Nations, Civil Society Organisations and other partners are sharing best practices, challenges, and lessons learned. The pillars of the response being reviewed include, coordination, surveillance, points of entry, laboratory, case management, infection prevention and control, logistics safety and security, risk communication and community engagement,psychosocialsocial support and research, and vaccination.
