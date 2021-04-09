Coronavirus - The Gambia: Government and Stakeholder Take Stock of The Gambia's COVID-19 Response

Muhamadou Lamin Jaiteh, Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Health thanked WHO for supporting the timely intra-action review meeting and he said this will help to update the national COVID19 Response Plan for 2021.

Muhamadou Lamin Jaiteh said, ‘As part of international best practices we need to pose and review on what transpired so far to learn, make mends and to chart a road to improve our actions ahead. This has been made successful through the technical and financial support from WHO. On behalf of the Minister, I would want to thank WHO for that strong support”